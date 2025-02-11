HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Khushi, Raashii Give Us Galentine Goals!

Khushi, Raashii Give Us Galentine Goals!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 11, 2025 15:23 IST

x

While Valentine’s Day is all about romance, Galentine’s Day -- celebrated on February 13 -- cherishes the amazing women in your life.

Popularised by the TV show Parks And Recreation, it has now become a global celebration of female friendships, self-love and empowerment. And who better to take inspiration from than our favourite Bollywood stars, who redefine sisterhood and glam every day? 

Sonam A Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala

IMAGE: Get ready for an epic night of fun and sparkle just like Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla as you throw an unforgettable cocktail party. Don't forget to dress to impress like these fashionistas. Photograph: Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Planning a beach getaway? Channel your inner babes like Mouni Roy and Disha Patani and hit the waves in style. Bikini vibes, ocean breeze and endless fun await...  Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey and Dolly Singh

IMAGE: Why not host a cozy tea party like Komal Panday and Dolly Singh? Bring out your favourite snacks, serve up some gossip and let the laughter flow... it’s the perfect way to catch up with your pals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Dreaming of the ultimate vacation? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor and her crew as they soak up the sun and make unforgettable memories together. Grab your girls and start planning your next adventure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Get decked up like Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor in your sparkly best and hit the town for a night of dancing and partying. Make this night all about the glitz and the glamour, ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Sometimes, there's nothing better than just chilling with childhood friends at home like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli. Enjoy quality time with each other in comfy settings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Feeling sporty? Have a field day with your bestie just like Malavika Mohanan! Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: Grab your gear and get ready for fun-filled activities like the Sanon sisters, Kriti and Nupur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kriti, Nupur Sanon Are Do Patti With A Difference!
Kriti, Nupur Sanon Are Do Patti With A Difference!
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Radiant Raashii!
Radiant Raashii!
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

35 Yrs Ago, Mandela Walked Out Of Prison

webstory image 2

10 Ways To ILU ILU Like Bollywood

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's brutal stabbing incident0:26

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's...

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people continue to take a holy dip0:31

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people...

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha2:47

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD