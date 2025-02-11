Khushi, Raashii Give Us Galentine Goals!

While Valentine’s Day is all about romance, Galentine’s Day -- celebrated on February 13 -- cherishes the amazing women in your life.

Popularised by the TV show Parks And Recreation, it has now become a global celebration of female friendships, self-love and empowerment. And who better to take inspiration from than our favourite Bollywood stars, who redefine sisterhood and glam every day?

IMAGE: Get ready for an epic night of fun and sparkle just like Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla as you throw an unforgettable cocktail party. Don't forget to dress to impress like these fashionistas. Photograph: Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Planning a beach getaway? Channel your inner babes like Mouni Roy and Disha Patani and hit the waves in style. Bikini vibes, ocean breeze and endless fun await... Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Why not host a cozy tea party like Komal Panday and Dolly Singh? Bring out your favourite snacks, serve up some gossip and let the laughter flow... it’s the perfect way to catch up with your pals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: Dreaming of the ultimate vacation? Take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor and her crew as they soak up the sun and make unforgettable memories together. Grab your girls and start planning your next adventure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Get decked up like Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor in your sparkly best and hit the town for a night of dancing and partying. Make this night all about the glitz and the glamour, ladies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Sometimes, there's nothing better than just chilling with childhood friends at home like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli. Enjoy quality time with each other in comfy settings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Feeling sporty? Have a field day with your bestie just like Malavika Mohanan! Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Grab your gear and get ready for fun-filled activities like the Sanon sisters, Kriti and Nupur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES