Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam

Since she stepped into showbiz, Rubina Dilaik has blossomed from the girl-next-door to fashion's It-Girl.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant's wardrobe features a youthful mix of comfortable Indian and western wear, flirty tops, on-trend suits and stand-out pieces.

She's loved for her fun, experimental style and knows how to put her funky jewellery and colourful shoes to good use.

Click on the pictures for a closer look at Rubina's glamorous fashion choices.

IMAGE: Rubina looking stylish in a black dress, which she accessorises with multiple metallic necklaces.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

IMAGE: The Himachali beauty's traditional looks are always a style success.

IMAGE: By minimising her accessories and make-up, she lets this beautiful hand-painted sari shine.

IMAGE: If only The Powerpuff Girls had a desi version, Rubina would fit in perfectly.

IMAGE: She dials up the glam quotient in an olive green suit and yellow boots.

IMAGE: Her wardrobe reflects her personality; she doesn't need to try too hard to be fashion-ready.