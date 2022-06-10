News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet The Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet The Contestants

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 10, 2022 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Shetty has started shooting the 12th season of his adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa and the celeb contestants seem to be having loads of fun already!

Namrata Thakker introduces you to the contestants of the show.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal, who won many hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 15, is among the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The good-looking lad shows off his toned body while chilling on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajiv Adatia/Instagram

Another contestant who is part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show is Rajiv Adatia.

Rajiv already shares a warm relationship with Pratik.

He poses with the 'Asli Khiladi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneri Vajani/Instagram

Television actress Aneri Vajani left the hit Star Plus show, Anupamaa, to participate in KKK 12.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriti Jha/Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha gives us denim goals while striking a pose for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Bhatt/Instagram

Talented choreographer Nishant Bhatt -- Pratik's BFF from Bigg Boss -- is also a contestant on KKK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Bhatt/Instagram

#PraNish Reunited in Cape Town!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Malik/Instagram

Will television actor Mohit Malik, seen here with Rohit Shetty, lift this year's trophy?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Packard/Instagram

Model and social media influencer Erica Packard makes her television debut in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Erica's late father National Award-winning bodybuilder Gavin Packard, acted in Mohra, Gharwali Baharwali, Karan Arjun, Sadak and Tridev.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

Television actress Kanika Mann knows how to raise the temperature in South Africa!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

Class of 2020 actress Chetna Pande shares a light moment with Rohit Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Faisal Shaikh/Instagram

Social media star Faisal Shaikh turns up the heat while enjoying some beach time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

After winning Bigg Boss 14, fans are now rooting for Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik to win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Shivangi Joshi, who shot to fame with the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expected to give fellow celeb contestants tough competition.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Television hottie Jannat Zubair is reportedly the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tushar Kalia/Instagram

Tushar Kalia is another choreographer and dancer who will compete for the KKK trophy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

A group pic before the games begin!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Quitting is not one of my personality traits'
'Quitting is not one of my personality traits'
'Love is not just about loving a man'
'Love is not just about loving a man'
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third
SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third
Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade
Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'
'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'
'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'

More like this

Pratik Sehajpal: 'I was heartbroken'

Pratik Sehajpal: 'I was heartbroken'

'Rakhi and I are like Tom and Jerry'

'Rakhi and I are like Tom and Jerry'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances