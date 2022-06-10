Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet The Contestants

Rohit Shetty has started shooting the 12th season of his adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa and the celeb contestants seem to be having loads of fun already!
Namrata Thakker introduces you to the contestants of the show.
Pratik Sehajpal, who won many hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 15, is among the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
The good-looking lad shows off his toned body while chilling on the beach.
Another contestant who is part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show is Rajiv Adatia.
Rajiv already shares a warm relationship with Pratik.
He poses with the 'Asli Khiladi.'
Television actress Aneri Vajani left the hit Star Plus show, Anupamaa, to participate in KKK 12.
Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha gives us denim goals while striking a pose for the camera.
Talented choreographer Nishant Bhatt -- Pratik's BFF from Bigg Boss -- is also a contestant on KKK.
#PraNish Reunited in Cape Town!
Will television actor Mohit Malik, seen here with Rohit Shetty, lift this year's trophy?
Model and social media influencer Erica Packard makes her television debut in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Erica's late father National Award-winning bodybuilder Gavin Packard, acted in Mohra, Gharwali Baharwali, Karan Arjun, Sadak and Tridev.
Television actress Kanika Mann knows how to raise the temperature in South Africa!
Class of 2020 actress Chetna Pande shares a light moment with Rohit Shetty.
Social media star Faisal Shaikh turns up the heat while enjoying some beach time.
After winning Bigg Boss 14, fans are now rooting for Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik to win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
Shivangi Joshi, who shot to fame with the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expected to give fellow celeb contestants tough competition.
Television hottie Jannat Zubair is reportedly the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.
Tushar Kalia is another choreographer and dancer who will compete for the KKK trophy.
A group pic before the games begin!