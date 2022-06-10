Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet The Contestants

Rohit Shetty has started shooting the 12th season of his adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in South Africa and the celeb contestants seem to be having loads of fun already!

Namrata Thakker introduces you to the contestants of the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal, who won many hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 15, is among the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The good-looking lad shows off his toned body while chilling on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajiv Adatia/Instagram

Another contestant who is part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show is Rajiv Adatia.

Rajiv already shares a warm relationship with Pratik.

He poses with the 'Asli Khiladi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneri Vajani/Instagram

Television actress Aneri Vajani left the hit Star Plus show, Anupamaa, to participate in KKK 12.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriti Jha/Instagram

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha gives us denim goals while striking a pose for the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Bhatt/Instagram

Talented choreographer Nishant Bhatt -- Pratik's BFF from Bigg Boss -- is also a contestant on KKK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Bhatt/Instagram

#PraNish Reunited in Cape Town!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Malik/Instagram

Will television actor Mohit Malik, seen here with Rohit Shetty, lift this year's trophy?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Packard/Instagram

Model and social media influencer Erica Packard makes her television debut in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Erica's late father National Award-winning bodybuilder Gavin Packard, acted in Mohra, Gharwali Baharwali, Karan Arjun, Sadak and Tridev.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

Television actress Kanika Mann knows how to raise the temperature in South Africa!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

Class of 2020 actress Chetna Pande shares a light moment with Rohit Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Faisal Shaikh/Instagram

Social media star Faisal Shaikh turns up the heat while enjoying some beach time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

After winning Bigg Boss 14, fans are now rooting for Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik to win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Shivangi Joshi, who shot to fame with the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expected to give fellow celeb contestants tough competition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Television hottie Jannat Zubair is reportedly the highest paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tushar Kalia/Instagram

Tushar Kalia is another choreographer and dancer who will compete for the KKK trophy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

A group pic before the games begin!