Behind the scary get-up of the ghost in Stree 2 is the angelic-looking Bhumi Rajgor.

The actor, who was also seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, has a simple style mantra -- comfort married with elegance.

The result is charming.

IMAGE: In deep pink, a gorgeous Bhumi poses against a magnificent ocean.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumi Rajgor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pink does seem to be one of Bhumi's favourite colours. She adds on a bindi, choodis, chandbaalis and the result is quite lovely.

IMAGE: This lehenga in pink, gold and green makes you want to twirl and twirl.

IMAGE: She adds on a touch of black and gold sophistication when she decides to travel.

IMAGE: Bhumi welcomes Bappa in a sindoori red sari, pearl jewellery and a traditional Maharashtrian nath.

IMAGE: With self-print, sequins and a crochet-bordered dupatta, a white churidar-kurta transforms itself.

IMAGE: Ruffles + pleats = Fun with fashion.