Kareena Is A Style Rock Star!

Kareena Is A Style Rock Star!

By REDIFF STYLE
August 30, 2024 12:42 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the style OG. 

And it's not just on the red carpet or onscreen, Bebo has been dialling up her inner diva when she's off-duty as well. 

The actor, who will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, completes 25 glorious years in the industry. 

She is a pro when it comes to the fresh-faced, no make-up look and she's got an age-defying wardrobe that'll make you sit up and say 'wow'. 

IMAGE: Make it romantic in all-black! Kareena shows you just how to do comfy classic. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold gown. Gold jewellery. Gold handbag. Gold heels. Kareena's struck gold with this look.

 

IMAGE: Kareena even turns athleisure into office wear with the toss of a jacket. 

 

IMAGE: That's how you get ready for a spot of exercise. 

 

IMAGE: The queen of the Savannah is here with her denim-on-denim separates. 

 

IMAGE: Since her first pregnancy, she's had a never-ending love affair with kaftans. 

 

IMAGE: While twinning with her bestie, Malaika Arora, Bebo ups the style ante in Chanel loafers. 

REDIFF STYLE
