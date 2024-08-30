Kareena Is A Style Rock Star!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the style OG.
And it's not just on the red carpet or onscreen, Bebo has been dialling up her inner diva when she's off-duty as well.
The actor, who will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, completes 25 glorious years in the industry.
She is a pro when it comes to the fresh-faced, no make-up look and she's got an age-defying wardrobe that'll make you sit up and say 'wow'.
IMAGE: Make it romantic in all-black! Kareena shows you just how to do comfy classic.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Gold gown. Gold jewellery. Gold handbag. Gold heels. Kareena's struck gold with this look.
IMAGE: Kareena even turns athleisure into office wear with the toss of a jacket.
IMAGE: That's how you get ready for a spot of exercise.
IMAGE: The queen of the Savannah is here with her denim-on-denim separates.
IMAGE: Since her first pregnancy, she's had a never-ending love affair with kaftans.
IMAGE: While twinning with her bestie, Malaika Arora, Bebo ups the style ante in Chanel loafers.