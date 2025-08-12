HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gorgeous Gouri!

By REDIFF STYLE
August 12, 2025 10:37 IST

Gouri G Kishan is every bit the modern muse -- balancing tradition with just the right dash of edge.

Off-screen, her look leans towards effortless grace.

From elegant sarees to chic gowns, the Sahasam actor shows that keeping it simple can still leave a lasting impression.

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: Metallic manicure. Satin cowl neck top. Sunglasses. Gouri certainly knows how to shine. All photographs: Kind courtesy Gouri G Kishan/Instagram

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: Would you like to drape the galaxy around you? Gouri has.

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: Soft bow; sharp styling -- she's mastered the art of contrasts.

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: A touch of sheer for a touch of glamour!

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: Classic elegance is reimagined with this turquoise suit and silver pumps.

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: Why pink and cream is a forever combo.

 

Gouri G Kishan

IMAGE: The cool of blue and the iciness of diamonds only makes Gouri look hot, hot, hot!

 Gouri G Kishan

REDIFF STYLE
Gouri G KishanSahasam

