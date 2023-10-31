Jia Plays A Dangerously White Game

Two bold colours played a game during INIFD Vashi's show at the Times Fashion Week.
First, Parul Gulati walked in black, looking like a fierce tribal queen, followed by Jiya Shankar who dazzled a white, pearl drenched bodysuit.
And then, this is what happened.
IMAGE: Black, the colour of sophistication mixed with a hint of danger. Parul pulls off this exciting look with aplomb. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: If you want to know how to look sensuous in the colour of innocence, Jiya has some tips.
IMAGE: When you start feeling conservative and then change your mind...
IMAGE: Lace and fishnet on the beach? Definitely worth a try.
IMAGE: There's nothing like too many cutouts or colours in a bikini. The coral stole adds an interesting twist.
IMAGE: Jiya and Parul with Riya Daryani, director of INIFD, Vashi.