Rediff.com  » Getahead » Jia Plays A Dangerously White Game

Jia Plays A Dangerously White Game

By REDIFF STYLE
October 31, 2023 15:29 IST
Two bold colours played a game during INIFD Vashi's show at the Times Fashion Week. 

First, Parul Gulati walked in black, looking like a fierce tribal queen, followed by Jiya Shankar who dazzled a white, pearl drenched bodysuit. 

And then, this is what happened.

IMAGE: Black, the colour of sophistication mixed with a hint of danger. Parul pulls off this exciting look with aplomb.  
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: If you want to know how to look sensuous in the colour of innocence, Jiya has some tips. 

 

IMAGE: When you start feeling conservative and then change your mind...

 

IMAGE: Lace and fishnet on the beach? Definitely worth a try. 

 

IMAGE: There's nothing like too many cutouts or colours in a bikini. The coral stole adds an interesting twist. 

 

IMAGE: Jiya and Parul with Riya Daryani, director of INIFD, Vashi.

