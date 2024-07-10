'Should I Study Computer Science Engineering At The New IITs?'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

rediffGURU Parthiban TR, a former professor, has been working in the fields of training and learning development for over 17 years.

As a career counsellor and mentor, he has been tutoring students from Classes I to XII (predominantly CBSE), UG (engineering) and others for nearly a decade.

Mridula: My daughter is a weak student. She took a BA with LLB in VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) Chennai. Do you think she can cope?

Hi Mridula, even if your daughter has proved it several times, you should try not to believe she's a weak student. Instead, you should keep trying methods that will help her pick up.

BA (Bachelor of Arts) and LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) require a good amount of dedication and devotion to excel in it.

Be positive towards her.

A proper diet and systematic early morning studies will make her achieve great success.

Try that and tell me.

You must value her endeavours. God bless her.

Anonymous: Is it good to pursue CSE (computer science engineering) in third-generation IITs?

OMG! That's like questioning the workings of the government of India.

Even private institutions take some time to come to shape.

Funds may not be a problem for government-funded institutions but since the development has to be systematic, it takes little time to complete the facilities.

If there is a green signal to run a course from an institution, especially a government institution, it means they have all the capability to run it. So we can go ahead and start our studies there.

The hostels and other amenities take a bit of time which, if we can accommodate, then no issues.

But you can very well pursue CSE in the mentioned IITs.

Akbar: Sir, my daughter, who is currently in class 12 wants to pursue a career as a commercial pilot.

Could you please advise me on which college she should aim for? For your information, we live in Tamil Nadu.

Learn about AME CEE (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Common Entrance Exam) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). That will guide you to plan your daughter's career as a commercial pilot.

Also, don't ignore the idea of pursuing an aeronautical/aerospace engineering degree with the commercial pilot skillset.

