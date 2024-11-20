Can I Prepare For UPSC, CAT, IIT-JEE?

The Union Public Service Commission exam and the Common Admission Test are completely different from each other and require different approaches, says rediffGURU Mayank Chandel.

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, the founder of CareerStreets, has over 18 years of experience in coaching and training students for various entrance exams like NEET-UG and the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE).

Venu: Dear Mayank Ji, My son is studying in 11th standard.

He is not interested in the routine computer science job and wants to become an aerospace scientist.

Which colleges in India are best for undergraduate studies? What is the cut-off in JEE Mains/Advanced in the open category?

Hello Venu. Your son can choose between two fields in engineering -- aerospace and aeronautical engineering.

Besides the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Vellore Institute of Technology-Vellore, MIT-World Peace University and MIT-Art Design and Technology are good options for aerospace in India.

Jui: In my first attempt without studying for NEET-UG, I scored 302 in 2023.

In my second attempt, I scored 506 after starting from zero.

I am thinking of taking a drop for another year; it'll be my final drop.

But I am lacking confidence. What should I do?

Hi Jui. Since you have the experience of two attempts and you have improved by 200+ marks in NEET, it will be good to go after it.

This year has been very bad for NEET aspirants. Higher cutoffs had brought down the morale of many.

But I must say that if you have it in you, go for preps with full confidence and zeal. You will make it.

Work on your weaker areas, avoid negatives and score maximum in biology. Do not neglect physics as it is the decider for ranks. ALL THE BEST.

Anonymous: Sir I am in my drop year, currently preparing for IIT-JEE.

I wish to know if I should target UPSC from the first year of college or get work experience and sit for CAT.

My background -- 95.4 per cent in class 10, 81 per cent in class 12 (PCM) 95 in English.

I am keen on doing well in UPSC as I am good at writing essays and have won two gold medals in World Scholars Cup for the same.

I have always been a good student. My poor marks in class 12 are due to IIT-JEE preparation alongside the board examination. I am ready to give it my all.

Hi. It's great to know that you know your positives and negatives well.

You cannot sail in two boats, my friend.

The UPSC exam and Common Admission Test are completely different from each other and require different approaches.

Decide your goal first and then give it your all.

