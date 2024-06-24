Top Engineering Entrance Exams In India

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel offers advice to students interested in a career in science or engineering after Class 10 or Class 12.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT-D

Are you preparing to pursue a career in engineering or medicine?

Struggling to complete your syllabus for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG?

Do you need help to prepare for these entrance exams?

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, the founder of CareerStreets, has over 18 years of experience in coaching and training students for various entrance exams like NEET-UG and the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE).

Anonymous: I am in class 11 and started preparation for IIT.

I am distracted as well as in backlog. How can I overcome this?

Hi, backlog is created when you don't complete the daily work.

Start completing daily classes and DPPs (daily practice problems) on time. This way more backlog won't be created.

And start sparing time for the backlog.

You will have to slog at least eight hours every day apart from classroom teaching.

To avoid distractions, always study at a table while sitting on a chair; it helps in keeping up the study temperament.

While studying, keep all gadgets away they are the biggest distraction. Try the deep breathing technique, it will help.

Anupama: Apart from IIT-JEE, what exams can be given by class 12 students?

Hi Anupama, apart from IIE-JEE, these are some examinations you can consider:

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT)

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEE)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEEE)

Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHTCET)



Anonymous: My daughter is getting IIT-Bhilai mechanical, Sardar Patel College (Mumbai) CS (computer science) branch and BITS Goa for CS. What should she go for?

Hello. Congratulations on getting such good scores and excellent choices in hand.

If you seek an IIT brand for life, go for IIT-Bhilai but you may have to compromise on the branch.

Both the Sardar Patel College and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science are good.

At BITS, fees are higher. Both have good placements.

