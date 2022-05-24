News
Celebrate Summer In Effortless Prints

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 24, 2022 12:14 IST
Before the onset of the monsoon, get inspired to embrace summer's offering of bold, happy prints.

Kindly click on the images to loose yourself into the world of free-spirited, groovy, extraordinary ensembles that will lift your spirits.

IMAGE: Breathe fresh life into your wardrobe in a printed maxi dress.
The repetitive prints are transfixing.
All photographs: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Simple geometric prints add a fun element to this look. 

 

IMAGE: Who is ready to burn the dance floor in this dress that combines prints and colours beautifully? 
Stick to a vivid palette for a strong dose of colour therapy. 

 

IMAGE: A perfect marriage of gorgeous stripes, the uplifting colours of this swimsuit will help you make a delightful return to the beach.

 

IMAGE: A fun way to wear prints to the beach.

 

IMAGE: A whole new vibe, this dress is decidedly on the bright side in happy yellows, electric greens and mellow purples.
Not to mention the pink heels which will help you stay visually happy.

 

IMAGE: A sleek and stylish way to incorporate prints into your work wear.

 

IMAGE: Dip your toes into the fun world of prints and pick a look you like. 

 

 
