HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Janhvi, Vaani, Zaara Get Gorgeously Blingy

Janhvi, Vaani, Zaara Get Gorgeously Blingy

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 11:14 IST

x

The 2000s-inspired Y2K fashion may have been popular but it's now time to look at futuristic Y3K styles.

This new holographic trend is all about bright, high-shine fabrics and is exactly what you are looking for if you are aspiring to look like a cosmic goddess, a modern mermaid or a highly modern femme fatale.

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin resembles a starry midnight sky in her sparkly co-ords; even the moon agrees. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Sandeepa Dhar

IMAGE: Wear your wild edgy attitude on your sleeve like Sandeepa Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila is serving up hot style with her bomb bell bottoms and deep-necked blazer combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Tinaa Dattaa

IMAGE: Tinaa Dattaa puts the disco ball to shame with an OTT holographic dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan lights up the screen in her shiny ruched corset dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Sukriti Kakar

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar matches her holographic crop top and pants with her iridescent eye makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi brings out the fireworks with her Manish Malhotra's chainmail bling sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janvhi Kapoor looks like a captivating mermaid in her glitzy attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this beautiful sequinned ruched dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi 1:10

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi

U'khand paves way for holistic growth from transport to local economy7:29

U'khand paves way for holistic growth from transport to...

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym look 0:34

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD