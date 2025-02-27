Janhvi, Vaani, Zaara Get Gorgeously Blingy

The 2000s-inspired Y2K fashion may have been popular but it's now time to look at futuristic Y3K styles.

This new holographic trend is all about bright, high-shine fabrics and is exactly what you are looking for if you are aspiring to look like a cosmic goddess, a modern mermaid or a highly modern femme fatale.

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin resembles a starry midnight sky in her sparkly co-ords; even the moon agrees. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Wear your wild edgy attitude on your sleeve like Sandeepa Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila is serving up hot style with her bomb bell bottoms and deep-necked blazer combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

IMAGE: Tinaa Dattaa puts the disco ball to shame with an OTT holographic dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan lights up the screen in her shiny ruched corset dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar matches her holographic crop top and pants with her iridescent eye makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi brings out the fireworks with her Manish Malhotra's chainmail bling sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: Janvhi Kapoor looks like a captivating mermaid in her glitzy attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this beautiful sequinned ruched dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

