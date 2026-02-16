Alanna, Khushi Get Playful With...

Bows have officially made a comeback and for all the right reasons. They are flirty, girly and suddenly everywhere.
They’ve jumped from school uniforms to couture runways, from our childhood hairbands to red-carpet glam. Honestly, we’re not complaining. Whether you want to look soft, sweet, dramatic or totally extra, there’s a bow for every mood.
Here’s how fashionistas are wearing them. Copy at your own risk because compliments will follow.
The classic hair bow
IMAGE: Alia pulls half her hair back in a clean, sleek style and pops on a big green bow. It is the perfect hack when you want your hair away from your face but still want to look adorable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Barbiecore half-up
IMAGE: Alanna goes full Barbiecore with a high half-pony tied with a blush pink bow and soft flicks framing her face. It’s sweet, girly and perfect for brunch, dates or any day you want to feel doll-like. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram
The bow-tie neck moment
IMAGE: Mrunal proves bows don’t have to stay in your hair. She styles a crisp white shirt and blazer with a chic black bow at the neck. It’s fluid, fashion-forward dressing and great for work or a fancy dinner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Vijay/Instagram
The bow hair clip
IMAGE: You don’t always need an actual bow. You can also style a bow-shaped hair clip like Khushi’s. Wear it on when your hair refuses to corporate and even when it does. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
The human gift wrap
IMAGE: Sreeleela’s strapless checked dress with a giant bow-like silhouette around her waist makes her look like an actual human gift wrap! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
Bun and bow
IMAGE: Sonam wears a sleek middle-part bun, adds a cute bow at the back and suddenly the clean-girl bun becomes the chic-girl bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Larger-than-life bow
IMAGE: Tamannaah doesn't just accessorise, she became the bow. The giant pink satin one across her gown is iconic, dramatic and a little extra in a fun way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram