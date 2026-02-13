HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Galentine's Day: What To Wear Based On Your Girl Gang Plans

Galentine's Day: What To Wear Based On Your Girl Gang Plans

By RISHIKA SHAH
February 13, 2026 11:22 IST

If Valentine’s is for couples, Galentine’s is for the girls who make life fun.

Whether you’re single, healing or happily taken, this day is all about celebrating sisterhood, sipping something pretty and dressing up purely for the vibe and cute selfies.

So depending on what your plans are with your girl squad, here’s the perfect look inspo and which Galentine’s date they’re meant for! 

The Bottomless Brunch Girlies

IMAGE: In a super cute off-shoulder floral pink dress styled with hot pink heels, Mira is basically the poster girl for a Galentine’s brunch. This look screams sunny, sweet and slightly dramatic, just like your brunch plans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

The Cozy Sleepover Squad

IMAGE: An oversized sweatshirt, cozy leggings, sneakers and a headband, Alanna is giving full slumber-party energy. Perfect for a night of sheet masks, pizza and trauma-dumping with your besties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

The Girls’ Night Out Duo

IMAGE: Ananya in a sparkly mini skirt and white spaghetti top, Suhana in a twirly white sleeveless dress is a combo tailor-made for a Galentine’s where you both want to dance the night away. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

The Paint and Sip Princess

IMAGE: In a green and pink floral dress with ruffles, Sreeleela gives major artsy vibes. This look is ideal for a Paint & Sip outing with your gal pals, where you pretend to be Picasso while secretly only focusing on sipping the wine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

The Karaoke Crew

IMAGE: A super mini green latex dress? That’s the outfit of a girl ready to warble heartbreak songs into a microphone as her friends clap in support. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

The Fancy Dinner Plan

IMAGE: In a blush pink draped bodycon dress that fits like a dream, Tamannaah is serving glamour with a side of dessert. This is for the gang doing a fine dining Galentine where the dress code is ‘extra.’ Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

The Cafe Hopping Cutie

IMAGE: In a cropped baby tee, long floral skirt, and jhumkas, Janhvi is giving soft girl energy perfect for a cafe hopping day. Think yummy lattes, candid photos and deep conversations over tiramisu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH


