Alia Bhatt's Unforgettable Fashion Moments

Alia Bhatt's Unforgettable Fashion Moments

By RISHIKA SHAH
Last updated on: October 24, 2025 12:16 IST

Alia Bhatt isn’t just dressing up; she’s making fashion statements.

Whether she’s reviving century-old drapes or turning global runways a little more desi, Alia’s style is the perfect blend of nostalgia and new-age cool.

She has often worn outfits that tell a story, proving she’s not just Bollywood’s sweetheart but one of its most powerful style icons. 

IMAGE: At the 2024 Met Gala, Alia made history draped in a Sabyasachi sari crafted by 163 artisans over 1,965 hours. The look wasn’t just couture, it was a love letter to Indian craftsmanship. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For Diwali this year, Alia wore a sheer kurta and lungi set by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Hand-embroidered in delicate shadow work, the outfit literally captured the spirit of the festival of lights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For Dhanteras this year, Alia wore an archival Ritu Kumar sari which was a revival of one of the designer’s pieces from over 30 years ago. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she made global fashion headlines in Gucci’s first-ever sari designed exclusively for her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She debuted at Paris Fashion Week wearing a Gaurav Gupta metal-cast silver breastplate featuring intertwining snakes and birds, paired with black sharara trousers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, Alia turned heads in a century-old rani pink sari paired with a strapless blouse, giving vintage a modern twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At the 2024 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Alia paid ode to India’s ancient block-printing legacy in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla Ajrakh-printed sari paired with a strapless blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

