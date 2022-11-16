News
Girl-Next-Door Kritika Kamra

Girl-Next-Door Kritika Kamra

By REDIFF STYLE
November 16, 2022 08:54 IST
When Kritika Kamra is not acting, she's acing fashion.

No stranger to the red carpet, she is the definition of cool playfulness.

White, off-white, pastels and neutral shades are her favourite, along with occasional pops of colour.

Post the lockdown, Kritika has transitioned to Web series and was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.

IMAGE: A nature enthusiast, Kritika turns the green grass into her red carpet, delivering a flawless fashion moment.
Dainty accessories make her look modern and fresh, and her signature poker straight hair, that's rarely out of place, adds to the elegance.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: One is never too old for a breezy mini dress, right?

 

IMAGE: White shirt, checked pinafore dress, black heels with strappy details, centre-parted hair and high ponytail... there's something very schoolgirlish about this look.

 

IMAGE: The figure-flattering green silhouette lets her standout and goes well with the vintage silk scarf.

 

IMAGE: Nothing says 'summer' quite like her linen sari.

 

IMAGE: She shows all how to stay cool on a hot, sunny day with a cotton kurta and an incredibly good dupatta.

 

IMAGE: Kritika makes the nightshirt cool as she proves restrooms are a perfect spot for selfies.

