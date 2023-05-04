It Was Party Time For Sonakshi, Huma, Aditi

Our Bollywood sweethearts need to also stock their bursting wall-to-wall closets with a bunch Average Joe outfits for heading out boutique shopping or for picking up Wada Pao at their favourite Mumbai stall or to the salon to have fresh rhinestones studded on their nails.

Style Junkiie's newest range has a lot of that kind of gear and star patrons Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, attended the collection debut at Mumbai's tapas venue Escobar.

IMAGE: Miss Buttercup Sonakshi Sinha single-handedly brightened up things several notches in a shade of yellow that puts smiles on people's faces.

Peela Rung Suit Ker Da, Sona.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tandem Communications

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's pared-down fashion aesthetics was the correct attire for the occasion. That's classy Aditi's forte.

Groovy handbag, right?

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi sported hottie hunterwalli gladrags.

She dispelled every myth that khaki green and blue are an awkward combination via togs in sync with her quirky style sense.

IMAGE: Junkie Log: Kiran Khanna, left, of Style Junkiie teamed up with celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi to put together the snazzy casuals for the naya collection.

IMAGE: Go Goa Gone? No, Mini Mathur was not heading to a beach in Goa.

Or to a pool party.

But her happy hippie getup can be easily copied for your next beach-wallah tamasha.

IMAGE: Namrata Purohit, who spends hours helping B-Wood sculpt perfect bods, put her trim pins, like a calling card, on display in cute casuals.