Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza is the founder of Patrick100.

He trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Patrick has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT!

Apart from coaching students for MBA exams, Patrick has trained aspirants from the IIMs, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and the S P Jain Institute of Management Studies and Research for campus placements.

Rohit: Hi, I have a BE in mechanical engineering and 15 years of experience in sales, primarily in B2B markets for engineered products.

Currently, my annual earnings are approximately Rs 35 lakhs per annum.

Present designation: Regional Sales Manager.

I have the opportunity to enrol in a 12-month executive programme from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Delhi for International Business.

Additionally, there are several sales and marketing courses available from the IIMs that are 10-12 months in duration.

Could you please advise which programme would be more suitable for my career?

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi, as well as the Indian Institutes of Management are good colleges.

If you plan to do a full-time one-year course, then check their placements before joining.

For a one-year executive MBA course, ISB (Indian School of Business) is also a good option. They have a course specifically designed for students with 15+ years of work experience.

Mayank: I am 28 years old. I have been working in a state-run PSU for the last three years.

I have a BTech degree (from a private university) and an MTech (from IIT Kharagpur) in electrical engineering.

For the past few months, I have been planning to pursue an MBA and consequently get into the corporate sector.

Is it the right time to dive into the corporate world given the current situation of the job market in India?

If you are interested, then you can pursue an MBA.

You may appear for both the Common Admission Test (CAT) and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and see where you get a better college.

If you do not get it, then next year you can try for the executive MBA course which requires a minimum work experience of five years.

Amol: Hi, Are there any seat reservations or priorities at IIMs for CA (Chartered Accountant) students with experience?

Most IIMs give extra marks to students with professional qualifications like CA.

They also give extra marks to students with work experience. So, if you have both, you will get those additional marks for both.

At IIM-Ahmedabad they categorise CAs along with other professional degrees like CS (company secretary), and CFA (chartered financial analyst) and call the top 50 students based on the score that they get based on the selection criteria of IIM-A.

