Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, is inviting applications from science students for its five-year BS-MS programme and four-year BS in engineering sciences and economic sciences.

Benefits of BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes

Five-year dual degree programme for science students

Classroom learning integrated with research, providing ample scope for interdisciplinary activities

Curriculum with a focus on both breadth and depth in natural sciences, engineering sciences and economics

Opportunity to pursue impactful research

Fully residential campuses with well-equipped hostels

Access to in-campus medical facilities along with sports and other recreational facilities

Who can apply

Candidates who have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination in the science stream (in 2022, 2023 or 2024) with minimum 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD) are also eligible to apply.

All admissions will be only through IAT (IISER Aptitude Test) 2024.

Admitted students may be eligible for a limited number of INSPIRE scholarships as per the department of science and technology, government of India, norms.

How to apply

Interested students can submit their applications online HERE (external link).

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/Kashmiri migrant/PwD candidates) is applicable.

Important dates

The deadline to submit online applications is May 13, 2024.

The IAT is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

Contact

All inquiries must be addressed to the Chairperson, Joint Admissions Committee 2024.

Email: askjac2024@iiserb.ac.in

Phone: 0755-2691798

