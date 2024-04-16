News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?

Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
April 16, 2024 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Apply for 5-year BS-MS programme and 4-year BS Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IISER-Bhopal

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, is inviting applications from science students for its five-year BS-MS programme and four-year BS in engineering sciences and economic sciences.

  • Need Expert Career Advice? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Benefits of BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes

  • Five-year dual degree programme for science students
  • Classroom learning integrated with research, providing ample scope for interdisciplinary activities
  • Curriculum with a focus on both breadth and depth in natural sciences, engineering sciences and economics
  • Opportunity to pursue impactful research
  • Fully residential campuses with well-equipped hostels
  • Access to in-campus medical facilities along with sports and other recreational facilities

Who can apply

Candidates who have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination in the science stream (in 2022, 2023 or 2024) with minimum 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD) are also eligible to apply.

All admissions will be only through IAT (IISER Aptitude Test) 2024.

Admitted students may be eligible for a limited number of INSPIRE scholarships as per the department of science and technology, government of India, norms.

How to apply

Interested students can submit their applications online HERE (external link).

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/Kashmiri migrant/PwD candidates) is applicable.

Important dates

The deadline to submit online applications is May 13, 2024.

The IAT is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

Contact

All inquiries must be addressed to the Chairperson, Joint Admissions Committee 2024.

Email: askjac2024@iiserb.ac.in

Phone: 0755-2691798

  • Need Expert Career Advice? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

Apply for 5-year BS-MS programme and 4-year BS Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To Study At The University of Nottingham?
Want To Study At The University of Nottingham?
How To Study At Aston University on A Scholarship
How To Study At Aston University on A Scholarship
Giving NEET-UG? Get Expert Advice Here
Giving NEET-UG? Get Expert Advice Here
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
Rural demand fuels India's consumption story
Rural demand fuels India's consumption story
Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!
Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

More like this

How to study PhD at the RCB

How to study PhD at the RCB

India's Top Educational Institutions

India's Top Educational Institutions

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances