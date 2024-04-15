How to study PhD at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Regional Centre for Biotechnology

The Regional Centre for Biotechnology is inviting applications from students holding a post-graduate degree (or its equivalent) in any field of science, medicine, or technology for a doctoral programme in biotechnology.

The selected students (20 seats are available) will undergo coursework followed by research leading to a doctoral thesis under the mentorship of a faculty member.

The programme is suited to candidates interested in working in areas related (but not limited) to structural biology, molecular medicine, infectious disease biology, agricultural biotechnology, systems and synthetic biology, cancer and cell biology.

Who can apply

Candidates should be MSc/MTech in any branch of life sciences, chemistry, physics, pharmacy, veterinary sciences, Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or an equivalent degree.

Qualifying marks: 60 per cent aggregate score or equivalent grade in the qualifying degree examination (5 per cent relaxation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/differently abled allowed as per the GoI norms).

In addition to the above, candidates should have qualified any of the following examinations and hold a valid fellowship offer at the time of interview:

Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship (CSIR/UGC JRF)

Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (DST-INSPIRE)

DBT Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF)

ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR-JRF)

Any other nationally competitive fellowship offered by the government of India, having a valid fellowship for five years

How to apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website HERE (external link) or click HERE for the admission form.

Important dates

The last date for receipt of online applications for admission to the PhD programme in biotechnology 2024-25 is May 25, 2024.

Eligible candidates will be called for a written test and/or interview on June 27-28, 2024 at RCB, Faridabad.

