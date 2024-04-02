How To Apply to The University of Nottingham's GREAT scholarship

Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Nottingham

The British Council and the GREAT Britain campaign, along with The University of Nottingham, is offering four scholarships to students in India, Mexico, Turkey or Vietnam at Nottingham.

The GREAT Scholarships 2024 programme, launched by the British Council together with 49 UK universities, helps postgraduate students from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam to access world-class UK higher education opportunities.

The GREAT scholarship programme offers financial support of a minimum of £10,000 to students pursuing a one-year postgraduate study in the UK.

Students can apply for courses in a range of subjects at 49 institutions across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Who can apply?

To apply for this scholarship, you must:

Be a national (passport holder) of India, Mexico, Turkey or Vietnam.

Be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes.

Hold an offer to start a full-time masters (excluding MRes or Master of Research) at the University of Nottingham's UK campuses in September 2024.

Fit the British Council’s profile of a GREAT scholar.

How to apply?

For more details about the eligibility criteria of the scholarship, you can click HERE (external link).

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 1700 GMT.

