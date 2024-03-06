Giving NEET-UG Exam? Get Expert Advice Here

You can post your NEET-UG-related questions to rediffGURU Mayank Chandel HERE.

Are you preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test, is one of the largest competitive exams in India.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency, NEET-UG is taken by students who wish to pursue medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc) degrees in government and private institutions in India.

Beginning this year, it is compulsory for students to clear the NEET exam even if they wish to pursue MBBS studies overseas. While you can take admission in an MBBS course abroad without giving NEET, you will not get a licence to practise as an MBBS doctor in India.

This year, NEET-UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Do you want to know more about the NEET-UG exam and the growing career options the field of medicine?

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder, CareerStreets, has over 18 years of experience coaching and training students for various exams including IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

Besides coaching students for entrance exams, he also guides Class 10 and 12 students about career options in engineering, medicine and vocational sciences.

Muskan: Hello sir my son is in 11th with PCB.

He is weak in chemistry, as well as in physics. So please tell what he could do if he doesn't not clear NEET exam.

What are the options he can consider?

Hi. Apart from an MBBS/BDS medical career, there are other options your son can explore.

BSc courses: You can opt for BSc courses in various subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, microbiology, biotech, etc.

Research: You can opt for research-oriented courses like MSc, PhD, etc, in your desired field of study.

Agricultural Science: You can opt for courses in agriculture like BSc agriculture, BTech, agriculture, etc.

Environmental Science: You can opt for courses in environmental science like BSc environmental science, MSc environmental science, etc.

Forensic Science: You can opt for a career in forensic science by pursuing a BSc in forensic science or MSc in forensic science.

Pharmacy: You can opt for a career in pharmacy by pursuing a BPharm or MPharm.

All the best.

Anonymous: Hi Sir, I am from Gujarat, appearing for class 12 in 2024 and NEET-UG in May 2024.

I want to prepare and appear in NEET 2025 as well. I don't want to drop the study for the year.

Please advise which course can I pursue.

Hi. As energy and time are limited my friend, you cannot give justice to both college and NEET prep simultaneously.

Make a wise decision and avoid sailing in two boats.

Swe: My son is born outside of Gujarat but passed exams of grade 8 to 12th from CBSE board school Gujarat.

I am working with PSU company. How can my son get NEET MBBS seat from Gujarat quota seat?

Since your son has completed five years in Gujarat, plus he has appeared for class 10 and 12 from Gujarat, he is eligible for Gujarat quota seats.

