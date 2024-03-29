News
How To Study At Aston University on A Scholarship

How To Study At Aston University on A Scholarship

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 29, 2024 10:55 IST
How to apply to Aston University scholarship

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aston University

The GREAT Scholarships 2024 programme, launched by the British Council together with 72 UK universities, supports postgraduate students from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam to access world-class UK higher education opportunities.

Aston University, along with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, is offering a scholarship worth 10,000 pounds towards tuition fees for one-year postgraduate-level courses to one student from India, Pakistan or Vietnam who would enrol at Aston University in 2024 (excluding MBA and postgraduate diploma for overseas pharmacists courses).

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship:

  • Your nationality and current residency should be in one of these countries: India, Pakistan or Vietnam.
  • You must have a minimum academic score of 60 per cent or more (equivalent to a UK 2:1 degree).

How to apply

Interested candidates may visit the official website or click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is April 30, 2024.

  • Have career-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
