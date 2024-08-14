News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » This SEBI Internship Will Pay You Rs 70,000

This SEBI Internship Will Pay You Rs 70,000

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
August 14, 2024 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 54 professionals will be shortlisted for the SEBI Young Professional Programme.
Those who are selected will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000.

How to apply for an internship at Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI Young Professionals Programme

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is inviting applications from aspiring professionals for the SEBI Young Professional Programme.

The internship opportunity is intended to provide an opportunity to qualified and motivated young professionals to learn the nuances of Indian capital markets and the functioning of the regulatory organisation by working on different SEBI projects.

The programme offers opportunities to candidates of various educational backgrounds to assist SEBI in different domains, particularly the securities market operations and information technology.

The number of Young Professionals (YPs) proposed to be engaged by SEBI are as follows:
Young Professional (securities market operations): 17
Young Professional (information technology): 37

The duration of engagement of YPs shall be one year, which may be further extended by the competent authority by two stretches of one year each, depending on the performance of YPs and the organisation's requirements.

The total duration of engagement of a YP shall not exceed three years.

Selected YPs shall be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000 (all inclusive). Income tax or any other tax liable to be deducted as per the applicable rules will be deducted at source before effecting the payment.

The YPs will be posted at SEBI's head office in Mumbai.

Who can apply?

The candidate must be an Indian citizen who is less than 30 years old.

Besides, all the candidates are expected to have reasonable:

  • Understanding of financial markets
  • Analytical ability
  • Knowledge of IT tools
  • Aptitude for research
  • Oral and written communication skills
  • Judgment and interpersonal skills

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the SEBI website or click HERE to apply. 

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
The Journey Of An IAS Hopeful
The Journey Of An IAS Hopeful
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers
DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better?
DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better?
A Celestial Spectacle!
A Celestial Spectacle!
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
States can recover royalty on minerals from 2005: SC
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'

More like this

Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

Study Abroad: Apply for Rs 1 Lakh Postgrad Scholarship

Study Abroad: Apply for Rs 1 Lakh Postgrad Scholarship

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances