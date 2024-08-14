This SEBI Internship Will Pay You Rs 70,000

As many as 54 professionals will be shortlisted for the SEBI Young Professional Programme.

Those who are selected will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is inviting applications from aspiring professionals for the SEBI Young Professional Programme.

The internship opportunity is intended to provide an opportunity to qualified and motivated young professionals to learn the nuances of Indian capital markets and the functioning of the regulatory organisation by working on different SEBI projects.

The programme offers opportunities to candidates of various educational backgrounds to assist SEBI in different domains, particularly the securities market operations and information technology.

The number of Young Professionals (YPs) proposed to be engaged by SEBI are as follows:

Young Professional (securities market operations): 17

Young Professional (information technology): 37

The duration of engagement of YPs shall be one year, which may be further extended by the competent authority by two stretches of one year each, depending on the performance of YPs and the organisation's requirements.

The total duration of engagement of a YP shall not exceed three years.

Selected YPs shall be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000 (all inclusive). Income tax or any other tax liable to be deducted as per the applicable rules will be deducted at source before effecting the payment.

The YPs will be posted at SEBI's head office in Mumbai.

Who can apply?

The candidate must be an Indian citizen who is less than 30 years old.

Besides, all the candidates are expected to have reasonable:

Understanding of financial markets

Analytical ability

Knowledge of IT tools

Aptitude for research

Oral and written communication skills

Judgment and interpersonal skills

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the SEBI website or click HERE to apply.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.