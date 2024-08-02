News
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
August 02, 2024 10:40 IST
The purpose of the voluntary internship scheme for law students is to nurture an interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

Voluntary Internship Scheme for Law Students

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

The voluntary internship scheme for law students is an initiative by the , ministry of law and justice, Delhi, for undergraduate law students.

The purpose of the scheme is to create an interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

The initiative aims to help students improve their legislative drafting skills and secure knowledge about the nature and working of the legislative department.

A maximum of five interns will be selected for this scheme.

The selected interns will receive a certificate from ILDR on successfully completing the internship.

Duration of the internship

Four to six weeks

Who can apply

Candidates in their fourth or final year of the five-year integrated bachelor's law degree or currently in their final year of the three-year bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised institution can apply for this internship.

How to apply

Interested candidates can post their application to the following address:
Branch Officer
ILDR, 416 'D' Wing
Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice
Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001

Deadline

All through the year.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

