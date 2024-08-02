Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

The purpose of the voluntary internship scheme for law students is to nurture an interest in legislative drafting as a profession.
The voluntary internship scheme for law students is an initiative by the , ministry of law and justice, Delhi, for undergraduate law students.
The purpose of the scheme is to create an interest in legislative drafting as a profession.
The initiative aims to help students improve their legislative drafting skills and secure knowledge about the nature and working of the legislative department.
A maximum of five interns will be selected for this scheme.
The selected interns will receive a certificate from ILDR on successfully completing the internship.
Duration of the internship
Four to six weeks
Who can apply
Candidates in their fourth or final year of the five-year integrated bachelor's law degree or currently in their final year of the three-year bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised institution can apply for this internship.
How to apply
Interested candidates can post their application to the following address:
Branch Officer
ILDR, 416 'D' Wing
Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice
Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001
Deadline
All through the year.
