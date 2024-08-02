Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

The purpose of the voluntary internship scheme for law students is to nurture an interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

The voluntary internship scheme for law students is an initiative by the , ministry of law and justice, Delhi, for undergraduate law students.

The initiative aims to help students improve their legislative drafting skills and secure knowledge about the nature and working of the legislative department.

A maximum of five interns will be selected for this scheme.

The selected interns will receive a certificate from ILDR on successfully completing the internship.

Duration of the internship

Four to six weeks

Who can apply

Candidates in their fourth or final year of the five-year integrated bachelor's law degree or currently in their final year of the three-year bachelor’s degree in law from a recognised institution can apply for this internship.

How to apply

Interested candidates can post their application to the following address:

Branch Officer

ILDR, 416 'D' Wing

Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice

Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001

Deadline

All through the year.

