Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2700 pts

The stock markets woke up to a bloodbath on Monday morning with the Sensex crashing over 2700 points, and the Nifty falling over 880 points at press time.
The scene was no different in other Asian markets which too plunged, deepening a global stocks rout triggered by US President Donald Trump's trade war and China's forceful response to unexpectedly high tariffs.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell by more than 8% shortly after opening, while the broader Topix index last traded more than 6.5% lower after recovering from its steepest losses.
Details soon.