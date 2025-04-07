HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2700 pts

Stock markets face bloodbath, Sensex crashes 2700 pts

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 07, 2025 09:45 IST

x

The stock markets woke up to a bloodbath on Monday morning with the Sensex crashing over 2700 points, and the Nifty falling over 880 points at press time.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The scene was no different in other Asian markets which too plunged, deepening a global stocks rout triggered by US President Donald Trump's trade war and China's forceful response to unexpectedly high tariffs.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell by more than 8% shortly after opening, while the broader Topix index last traded more than 6.5% lower after recovering from its steepest losses.

Details soon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump Tariffs: Time To Rejig Portolio
Trump Tariffs: Time To Rejig Portolio
EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs
EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs
FPIs pulled out Rs 10,355 cr from equities
FPIs pulled out Rs 10,355 cr from equities
Trump's Tariffs: India Should Be Worried
Trump's Tariffs: India Should Be Worried
These sectors will NOT face Trump's tariffs: GTRI
These sectors will NOT face Trump's tariffs: GTRI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

webstory image 2

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents with 'no time to save anything'1:15

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents...

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge2:28

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple3:02

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD