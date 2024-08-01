Study Abroad: Apply for Rs 1 Lakh Postgrad Scholarship

The GyanDhan merit scholarship will be given to an Indian student at the beginning of the academic year to pursue a postgraduate programme internationally.

Planning to study abroad? Get expert advice from rediffGURUS HERE.





Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

The GyanDhan scholarship is a one-time award that will be given to an Indian student at the beginning of the academic year to pursue a postgraduate programme internationally.

The merit-based scholarship amount is worth Rs 1 lakh.

Irrespective of the course and the country, one student will be awarded the scholarship for their postgraduate programme.

Who can apply?

Students who fulfil the below-mentioned criteria are eligible for the GyanDhan scholarship.

S/he must be an Indian resident with an undergraduate degree from an Indian institute.

S/he want to pursue a two-year postgraduate course in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand or Germany.

S/he could be in the process of applying for admission or have applied but have not yet received an admission letter can also apply for the scholarship.

How to apply?

For more details on the scholarship and eligibility criteria, do click HERE (external link).

Deadline

The last date to apply for this scholarship is August 31, 2024.

Planning to study abroad? Get expert advice from rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.