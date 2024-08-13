The Journey Of An IAS Hopeful

'UPSC is a very tough exam. I am trying my best to make a success out of it.'

I came to Delhi from Bihar last year to join a coaching institute. I stayed with my uncle for a few days and then found a one-bedroom house with the help of a broker in Patel Nagar which is behind Karol Bagh, the hub of UPSC coaching.

I pay a rent of Rs 15,000 and the coaching fee is Rs 130,000 for 18 months for General Studies. There are other institutes that charge Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for all round coaching.

I share the house with another UPSC aspirant from Bihar. The flat is poorly maintained, water supply is irregular and there is hardly any ventilation, but I have got used to it now.

Ventilation is a problem in all PG/rented accommodation here. Brokerage and high rents are our biggest problem.

In the first month, we shell out three months' rent -- one month rent as the broker's fee while the owner takes two months's rent which includes a security deposit.

I need some additional money for food and other expenses. There is a maid who comes to cook and clean once a day.

After three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement library last month, our coaching classes were suspended for a few days.

These libraries are used for self-study by students and 90 per cent of these libraries are in the basement of buildings. Some coaching institutes have their own libraries where students who need mentorship go to prepare, while other institutes charge additional Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to provide access to the library.

I have not joined a library. I will do so when my 18-month coaching ends.

I attend Drishti coaching classes which according to me is cheaper than the others. If you clear the pre [the first stage of the exam], they provide mentorship and coaching for mains without charge which the other institutes have also followed suit.

Our institute also gives Rs 10,000 scholarship if you pass the prelims.

My classes begin at 8 am. I study till 2 am to 3 am and wake up at 7 am. It takes half an hour by metro to reach the classes and I eat breakfast outside.

Every day there are two General Studies classes and one Optional class. Hindi Literature is my optional class. I have not taken coaching classes in the Optional because it will approximately cost an additional Rs 45,000 to Rs 65,000.

Each class is for a duration of two-and-a-half hours. There is an hour-long break for lunch. In the evening between 5 pm and 8 pm there are Current Affairs classes.

I find the teachers very experienced in their subjects. I go to the mentors to clear my doubts; this is a facility that is provided by my coaching institute.

I return home by 9 pm, freshen up, eat dinner prepared by the maid and study till late night.

I have no complaints about my coaching institute. Unlike other institutes that delete recorded classes in a week, mine provides unlimited video access for three years.

My only difficulty is the high rents and brokerage.

I will appear for the UPSC entrance exam in 2025. At the end of my 18-month course, I will do self preparation in Delhi. I may join a library then. Thankfully, my institute does not have any library in the basement.

In the year that I have been in Delhi, I have gone home twice. I hope to go again for Chhat Puja this year.

UPSC is a very tough exam. I am trying my best to make a success out of it.

The aspirant did not want to reveal his name for this feature.

As told to Archana Masih/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com