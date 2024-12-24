News
How To Apply For 100% MBBS Scholarship

How To Apply For 100% MBBS Scholarship

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
December 24, 2024 14:23 IST
As a part of the Max Medical Scholarship Programme, 100 deserving MBBS students will receive sponsorship for their annual tuition fee along with laptops, books and a stipend for monthly expenses.



Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels.com

The Max Medical Scholarship Programme is inviting applications from students of economically weaker sections studying at government colleges in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow and Nagpur.

The applications will be open for a 15-day window following the programme's announcement.

As many as 100 students will be selected from a process comprising multiple stages including application review and shortlisting, interviews of shortlisted applicants and the final selection. The candidates will be assessed by a jury from the Max Healthcare Foundation.

The scholarship comprises tuition fee support, a laptop, course-related books, medical tools and an allowance for monthly expenses.

The laptop, books and tools will be made available to selected students in the first year of the scholarship, with disbursements dependent on regular student performance assessments.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must fulfil the below criteria:

  • Be a first year MBBS student enrolled in a government medical college in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Mohali or Dehradun.

  • The annual family income should be less than Rs 8 lakhs.

How to apply

For more details about the scholarship and application process, please visit maxhealthcarefoundation.org.

Important dates

The last date to send your applications is January 3, 2025.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.



REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
