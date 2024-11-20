News
How To Apply For A Rs 1 Lakh MBBS Scholarship

How To Apply For A Rs 1 Lakh MBBS Scholarship

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 20, 2024 09:55 IST
GSK scholars programme for MBBS students 2024

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels.com

The GSK Scholars Programme is a CSR initiative by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, aimed at providing financial support to deserving students from economically challenged backgrounds in order to enable them to pursue an MBBS programme.

Under this scholarship, first-year MBBS students from government colleges are eligible to receive monetary assistance of up to Rs 1,00,000 per year up to a total of Rs 4.5 lakhs over 4.5 years, covering the academic expenses incurred towards their MBBS degree.

Who can apply?

Students pursuing the first year of their MBBS programme from government colleges are eligible.

Applicants must have obtained at least 65 per cent marks in their class 12 board examinations.

The annual family income of the applicants should be below Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

This scholarship is available for Indian nationals only.

How to apply?

Interested students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2024.



The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
