How Can You Not Adore Tanisha?

Meet fashion's latest darling, Tanisha Mehta.

The actor from Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and Lag Ja Gale can grab your attention in her sweetheart, girl-next-door style.

While she isn't afraid to bling it up occasionally, she mostly has a quiet charm and sticks to a clean, simple palette.

IMAGE: That's why the LBD's appeal is timeless.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanisha Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: She glows in tangerine as she steps out for dinner.

IMAGE: Black is her signature shade but she's open to experimentation.

The multicolour necklace adds a fun feel to the monochromatic top.

IMAGE: Now you know why contrasting blouses are here to stay.

IMAGE: She is a dream come true in pink.

IMAGE: Tanisha transforms into a pretty flower in this elegant gown.

IMAGE: Even a simple cotton sari looks lovely on her.

IMAGE: When she lets her hair down, you can only stop and stare.

IMAGE: She likes shining the spotlight on traditional wear that has a modern touch.