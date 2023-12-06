News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Can You Not Adore Tanisha?

How Can You Not Adore Tanisha?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 06, 2023 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meet fashion's latest darling, Tanisha Mehta.   

The actor from Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and Lag Ja Gale can grab your attention in her sweetheart, girl-next-door style.  

While she isn't afraid to bling it up occasionally, she mostly has a quiet charm and sticks to a clean, simple palette.  

IMAGE: That's why the LBD's appeal is timeless. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanisha Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She glows in tangerine as she steps out for dinner. 

 

IMAGE: Black is her signature shade but she's open to experimentation.
The multicolour necklace adds a fun feel to the monochromatic top. 

 

IMAGE: Now you know why contrasting blouses are here to stay. 

 

IMAGE: She is a dream come true in pink. 

 

IMAGE: Tanisha transforms into a pretty flower in this elegant gown. 

 

IMAGE: Even a simple cotton sari looks lovely on her. 

 

IMAGE: When she lets her hair down, you can only stop and stare. 

 

IMAGE: She likes shining the spotlight on traditional wear that has a modern touch. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Divya Simply Too Cute For Words?!
Isn't Divya Simply Too Cute For Words?!
Whoa! Mrunal Shows Off Her True Colours
Whoa! Mrunal Shows Off Her True Colours
Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?
Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?
Urgent! Update Financial Details!
Urgent! Update Financial Details!
Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods
Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods
When Pranab said, Sonia will not make me PM
When Pranab said, Sonia will not make me PM
IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook
IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook

More like this

Why Is Nushrratt So Happy?

Why Is Nushrratt So Happy?

What Fatima Is Crushing On Right Now!

What Fatima Is Crushing On Right Now!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances