Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?

Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?

By REDIFF STYLE
July 23, 2025 11:30 IST

Shagun Sharma is ready to shake things up in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Season 2.

Off-screen, she keeps the energy high with looks that speak for themselves.

Part retro, part now and all attitude, Shagun knows how to turn a scroll into a stop.

Here's a peek into her style that plays by its own rules.

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: Shiny brown mini, bold pose... she's not here to play it safe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

 

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: White dress, coral heels and peach gloss. Easy, breezy, done right.

 

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: Floral print and power pose, this bahu comes with a plot twist.

 

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: Denim jacket and beige skirt. Simple combo, sharp vibe.

 

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: Denim co-ords and sun-kissed skin. She may be off duty but still is on point.

 

Shagun Sharma

IMAGE: Pink sequins and a thigh-high slit -- sugar meet edge. 

Shagun Sharma

