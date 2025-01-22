Isn't Harshita Simply Captivating?

Harshita Shekhar Gaur's style is a bold mix of elegance and experimentation. From dreamy lehengas to edgy denim ensembles, she owns every look with confidence and flair.

The actor -- who became popular as Dimpy in the web series Mirzapur -- is now part of Agra Affair.

IMAGE: Harshita stuns in a fuchsia pink outfit, paired with dazzling statement earrings and matching bangles. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harshita Shekhar Gaur/Instagram

IMAGE: She smoulders in olive satin, silver jewellery and kohl-rimmed eyes.

IMAGE: In this vibrant yellow top, accessorised with a choker and statement ring, Harshita is a desi Belle.

IMAGE: She charms in a white corset that’s all about understated grace.

IMAGE: Harshita raises the temperature in this head-to-toe denim corset ensemble, tied together with a brown floral necktie... pure street-style sass.

IMAGE: Draped in graceful white, silver jewellery and a delicate bindi, she is here to take your breath away.

IMAGE: Harshita is wild and fierce in a black bralette, printed palazzos and winged eyeliner.

IMAGE: She's red-carpet ready in a black gown with daring cutouts and an interesting bowtie.

