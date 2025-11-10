Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri

With the buzz around Kaantha getting louder, all eyes are on Bhagyashri Borse and her wardrobe is delivering.

One day she’s serving full-power desi glam, the next she’s slipping into sleek, western fits like its second nature. Her fashion game is unpredictable in the best way. It is versatile, bold and totally scroll-stopping!

IMAGE: Bhagyashri stuns in a lustrous beige tissue sari with an intricate border, the kind of elegant, lightweight glam that owns wedding season. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashri Borse/Instagram

IMAGE: She nails contrast dressing in a gown that pairs a shiny green bodice with a velvet slit skirt. The mix of textures adds instant drama!

IMAGE: Bhagyashri keeps it crisp in a white crop top teamed with light-wash denim, a combo that never misses. Her jeans come with clean white side stripes matching the top.

IMAGE: Knitted tops are an all year rounder for when you want that cozy, fresh look. Bhagyashri complements hers with natural, dewy makeup.

IMAGE: She taps into timeless desi charm with jhumkas, a tiny bindi and nude lips -- the ultimate trio every Indian girl trusts. Simple, classic, flawless.

IMAGE: Bhagyashri shows how to boost soft makeup this shaadi season by going all out with accessories; she wears a statement choker, earrings and a nath.

IMAGE: On vacation, Bhagyashri skips makeup and lets styling do the work, pairing a strapless dress with a shawl and a beret hat. It’s the perfect ‘DND, I am on a holiday’ look.