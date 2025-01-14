Isn't Alaya Adorable?

With her tongue-in-cheek humour, tasteful style and individuality, Alaya F has created a niche for herself among fashionistas.

Beyond her roles in the movies, this petite actress is a fitness freak.

Her social media feed is full with motivational quotes, workout videos and uber-cool attires.

Here's decoding some of her top looks...

IMAGE: Alaya F looks as fresh as a daisy with her dewy makeup, white monokini and luxe watch. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Playing peek-a-boo with her luscious waves? Total hair goals...

IMAGE: Talk about those angel wings -- she's definitely floating with that pastel blue gown.

IMAGE: Switching gears, our new-age desi girl is rocking a fuchsia pink sari like nobody’s business.

IMAGE: Alaya's radiating energy in a black gown adorned with a golden insignia, bringing all the sunshine vibes we need.

IMAGE: She's radiant and rosy in her stunning beige mirrorwork sari.

IMAGE: Her edgy hairdo and blue satin sari gown in electric blue is a bold move that sets her apart.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look fab in those pink coords?

IMAGE: Alaya's lighting it up in a black and white monochrome gown featuring golden accents and sassy cutouts.

