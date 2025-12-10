Is Your Married Ex Still Texting You?

'You deserve a love you can have wholly, and not just in pieces, and in the shadows,' counsels rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site.

Are you also stuck with your ex, unable to let go of your past?

Just when you make up your mind to move on, this person conveniently slips back into your life.

It could be a text seeking emotional support or simply suggesting that his/her life feels incomplete without you.

Does the thought of losing them forever make you feel guilty?

Is it healthy to stay in touch with your ex, especially if he/she is married?

What if your ex tells you his marriage is a temporary distraction?

How do you deal with the confusion, and guilt?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site, counsels a young woman who is unable to move on from her married ex.

Anonymous: My married ex still texts me for comfort. Because of him, I am unable to move on.

He makes me feel guilty by saying he got married out of family pressure.

His dad is a cardiac patient and mom is being treated for cancer.

He comforts me by saying he will get separated soon and we will get married because he only loves me.

We have been in a relationship for 14 years and despite everything we tried, his parents refused to accept me, so he chose to get married to someone who understands our situation.

I don't know when he will separate from his wife.

She knows about us too but she comes from a traditional family.

She also confirmed there is no physical intimacy between them.

I trust him, but is it worth losing my youth for him?

Honestly, I am worried and very confused.

Dear Anonymous, I understand how difficult it is to let go of a relationship you have built from scratch, but is it really how you want to continue?

It really seems to be going nowhere. His parents are already in bad health and he married someone else for their happiness.

Does it seem like he will be able to leave her? So many people’s happiness and lives depend on this one decision.

I think it's about time you and your BF have a clear conversation about the same.

If he can't give a proper timeline, please try to understand his situation. But also make sure he understands yours and maybe rethink this equation.

It really isn't healthy. You deserve a love you can have wholly, and not just in pieces, and in the shadows.

Hope this helps.

