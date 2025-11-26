'Help! BF's Father Is Flirting With Me'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna explains how to use 'cold treatment' to block unwanted people from your life.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

How do you react when someone elder, maybe someone you've looked up to, crosses a line and starts flirting with you?

You don't want to be rude but you also don't want to sound encouraging.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains how to use 'cold treatment' to keep unwanted people out of your life.

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: My boyfriend's father is flirting with me.

Earlier I used to think he is just complimenting me but now it is getting too far.

He constantly checks my social media and comments me in private chat.

Once he said, if he was younger I would have dated someone exactly like me.

I have been respectful, responding with gentle smileys because I don't know how to react.

I don't know if I am reading too much into it but how do I talk about this to my boyfriend?

Will this affect their relationship and ours?

You must stop visiting your boyfriend at his home.

What exactly is your boyfriend's father doing on your social media walls and feeds? Block him!

BUT, before that, collect all the proof of chats/texts. And why are even responding to him?

You have NO obligation to please this man just because he happens to be your boyfriend's father.

The moment he realises that you have begun giving him the cold treatment, he may back off.

If he starts to interfere in your relationship by talking rubbish to your boyfriend or if he finds other ways of reaching you, please collect all proof and show it to your boyfriend.

Whether it will impact their relationship is not your problem but if you want your sanity, please CALL this man out!

