'Can't Get Divorced. Can I Date Again?'

Since you are still married, it won't be ethical to date someone, comments rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Is it okay to date someone while you're still married?

If your long distance partner cheats on you, should you wait for him/her to return or should you move on and date someone else?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, a dating coach and CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, explains why it would be unfair to date someone while you're still in a relationship.

Anonymous: I'm 43, married, and I want to date again.

After our marriage, my husband shifted to Dubai and has no plans to return to India.

Ours was an arranged marriage.

I have two daughters, both are in high school. I recently found out that he is cheating on me.

I can't get divorced till he returns to India but I don't want to be single and feel guilty or blame my husband.

My husband never loved me. I want to feel loved again. I don't know how and where to get started. Can you help?

I understand how lonely you must be feeling.

I know you have no reason to feel guilty even if you start dating someone right now but it would still not be ethical.

Just because he did something immoral, it doesn't mean you have to follow his footsteps.

I suggest considering divorce as soon as possible.

You definitely deserve to love and be loved.

Once you are legally separated from your husband, you can try any matrimony and matchmaking app that is specially designed for people seeking second chances.

I get that you came to me with a different query but I want to steer you to a path where you can experience true love, not some fleeting connection.

Hope this helps.

