Is Your Heart Healthy? 5 Important Qs To Ask

If your resting heart rate is more than 100 bpm or less than 50 bpm and you are not an athlete, you may have an underlying heart problem, warns Dr Gulshan Rohra, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at the Wokhardt Hospitals, Mumbai.

Heart-health related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

A healthy heart is key to a healthy body.

Ahead of World Heart Day, which is celebrated on September 29, here are five questions you should ask yourself about your heart health

1. What is your resting heart rate?

Your resting heart rate is an important measure of cardiovascular fitness.

This is the number of beats per minute (bpm) your heart takes when you are at rest and is most likely taken after waking or sitting calmly.

The normal resting heart rate of an adult ranges anywhere between 60 and 100 bpm.

Athletes or fit people tend to have a lower resting heart rate, usually between 40 and 60 bpm, which is considered a sign of a conditioned heart.

If your resting heart rate is more than 100 bpm (a condition termed tachycardia) or less than 50 bpm (bradycardia) and you are not an athlete, you may have an underlying heart problem.

A heart rate that remains constantly high may indicate that your heart is pounding too hard. You could be tired, dizzy or have a tough time catching your breath.

Your resting heart rate can be checked with a fitness tracker or smartwatch. You can also measure it manually by placing your fingers on your pulse at your wrist or neck.

2. What is your cholesterol level?

Cholesterol is a form of fat that allows you to build and repair cells and produce hormones.

Excessive 'bad' cholesterol narrows the arteries, leading to heart disease or stroke.

Healthy levels of cholesterol include a total cholesterol level less than 200 mg/dL, low-density lipoprotein or 'bad' cholesterol levels below 100 mg/dL and high-density lipoprotein or 'good' levels of 40 mg/dL or higher for men and 50 mg/dL or higher for women.

A warning sign would be LDL above 160 mg/dL and HDL below 40 mg/dL.

High levels of LDL increase the likelihood of transferring cholesterol to the artery walls where plaque will eventually develop; this increases the risk of having heart attacks or other cardiovascular diseases.

Keep tabs on your cholesterol by getting regular blood tests. If that doesn't work, adopt lifestyle changes including an adjusted diet and more exercise.

Refer to your doctor's prescription for medication to achieve healthy cholesterol numbers.

3. What is your blood pressure?

Another key criterion to check the functioning of your heart is monitoring blood pressure.

Blood pressure is taken through the speed with which blood pumps against the arteries' walls and anything at or below 120/80 mm Hg is a normal reading.

The first number (systolic) refers to the pressure at which your heart is beating.

The second number (diastolic) refers to the pressure between beats when your heart is resting.

Blood pressure readings that are consistently at or above 140/90 mm Hg are classified as high (hypertension). This will put a strain on the heart and lead to heart disease or stroke.

Conversely, readings consistently below 90/60 mm Hg, which classify a person to have low blood pressure or hypotension, may be followed by dizziness and fainting.

The way to maintain healthy blood pressure is by tracking the pressure on regular instances, minimisation of salt intake, weight control and no smoking or excessive intake of alcohol.

Consult your doctor and seek appropriate guidance and management if you have continuously elevated blood pressure.

4. Do you feel chest pain or discomfort?

Ask yourself if you feel chest pain or shortness of breath.

Chest discomfort following intense exercise is typically normal but must resolve with rest and not cause other symptoms such as sweating, nausea or lightheadedness.

However, persistent or severe chest pain, which can be sharp, and shortness of breath may indicate angina or even a heart attack.

For example, having shortness of breath when you are at rest or after minimal exertion, or you wake up at night gasping for air, also indicates failure of the heart.

When such symptoms persist, one should seek immediate medical care to avoid acerbating the problem.

5. Do you have a family history of heart disease?

Lastly, check if you have a family history of heart disease.

Heart conditions may be hereditary and knowing your family's health background can help you understand your personal risk factor.

If your family does not have a history of heart disease, you are at a relatively lower risk for contracting heart conditions.

If a close family member, like a parent or a sibling has had heart disease -- this includes a heart attacks, high cholesterol and/or or high blood pressure -- early in life, there is a higher risk.

Although a family history does not necessarily predict the actual possibility of developing problems with your heart, it is worth taking precautions if you do have one.

Remember to share this information with your doctor, who may recommend additional screening or preventive measures to ensure your heart remains in good shape.

In short, you will first and foremost have to know your heart health by taking your resting heart rate every now and then, checking your cholesterol levels and blood pressure or even do some self-checking, like if you are experiencing symptoms such as chest pain or having trouble breathing.

Of course, family history will also define your risk for heart disease.

If you do experience warning signs, do visit your doctor immediately in order to cure the disease before it gets out of hand.

A healthy diet, regular exercises and good stress management will keep your heart healthy for years to come.

