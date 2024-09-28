Dr Panda's 10 Tips For A Healthy Heart

Dr Ramakanta Panda, one of the world's leading heart surgeons and the chairman and chief cardiac surgeon at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute, recommends simple things you can do every day to keep your heart healthy.

IMAGE: Kindly note this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hassan Ouajbir/Pexels.com

Yes, heart disease is a serious subject.

But laughter, as they say, is the best medicine for human beings and, ergo, for a healthy heart as well. That's why I'm cushioning serious medical advice with a touch of humour.

As Mark Twain famously said, 'The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter.'

While it is a matter of increasing concern to see younger and younger patients with heart conditions coming in for consultations, I urge you to keep your heart young by embracing the following lifestyle strategies.

1. Dance your way to fitness

Who needs a treadmill when you have music streaming on demand, dance classes galore and countless chances to perform -- from weddings to birthdays to Navratri!

Research shows that dance moves can mimic aerobic exercise, improving cardiovascular health. So get moving, have fun and dance like no one's watching; your heart will thank you!

2. Meditate like your mojo depends on it

You don't need a quiet room or special equipment to meditate.

Try finding your 'zen' in short breaks throughout the day, especially when things get hectic.

Meditation has been linked to lower heart rates, blood pressure and reducing overall stress, all of which are great for your heart.

So the next time your Wi-Fi drops mid-binge, take a breath, meditate and keep both your heart and sanity in check.

3. Ditch the elevator, embrace the stairs (and share picx!)

Why ride the elevator when you can turn every staircase into an Instagram-worthy adventure?

Start a new trend, #ClimbTheRightWay or #StairwayToHeartHealth. Who knows? You might even meet your soulmate along the way!

Plus, taking the stairs is a simple, effective way to burn those calories functionally.

4. Eat your veggies... with a side of jokes

Hosting a 'Veggie Comedy Night' is a great way to make healthy eating fun.

Share jokes while eating your greens and your heart be happy.

Veggies are not only low in fat and calories, they are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals -- everything your heart needs. Plus, with a little creativity, even broccoli can be deliciously entertaining!

5. Turn off the TV, turn up the karaoke

According to the European Heart Journal, music therapy -- especially singing -- does wonders for your heart.

Singing lifts your mood, body and soul so why not gather your friends for a karaoke night?

Pick songs that push your vocal limits and watch your heart (and spirits) soar. Just be ready for some friendly opinions from the neighbours about your singing skills!

6. Limit stress... or at least change how you see it

Why stress when you can laugh it off?

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living encourages us to turn problems into songs and watch them disappear.

Laughter is, indeed, the best medicine and embracing joy is the ultimate secret to a healthy heart.

So the next time you feel overwhelmed, try shifting your perspective and laugh your worries away.

7. Join a sports team

Sports bring people together like nothing else.

Whether it's cricket, badminton, tennis or any sport that gets you moving, it's a fantastic way to keep your heart healthy.

The physical activity, combined with the social interactions, is a win-win for your heart and overall well-being.

8. Invent a napping championship

Yes, you read that right.

Change your relationship with sleep by turning it into a friendly competition.

Challenge your friends to see who can nap the longest (without skipping the morning workout, of course!).

Sleep is crucial for heart health, so why not make it fun?

Join the #6AMClub and let heart health and nap championships make everyone a winner.

9. Make drinking water fashionable

Staying hydrated is essential for heart health but why not do it in style?

Invest in a chic water bottle, preferably one that looks like a trophy, and take pride in every sip.

Add fun flavours like lime, mint or cinnamon to spice things up and keep your hydration game strong.

10. 'No-sha' your way to happiness

Say no to nasha (intoxicants) or, as I like to call it, 'No-sha'.

Friendships don't need to revolve around alcohol, smoking or other unhealthy habits.

Instead, bond over healthy activities like cycling, hiking, wildlife safaris or even visiting a bookstore. Join a book club and discuss novels over coffee -- your heart will benefit from the companionship and the caffeine!

Taking care of your heart doesn't have to be a tedious task.

By incorporating these light-hearted and fun strategies into your daily routine, you'll not only maintain a healthy heart but also a joyful spirit.

So gather your friends, share a laugh and let happiness lead the way to a healthier, heart-friendly lifestyle!

Dr Ramakanta Panda is the world's leading heart surgeon.

With a 99.8 per cent success rate in bypass surgery, he is widely considered the world's safest cardiac surgeon.

Currently, he is the chairman of Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute Mumbai, which conducts numerous high risk cardiac surgeries in Asia.

Dr Panda's illustrious career spans four decades. He has performed over 29,000 plus successful heart surgeries.

He has pioneered 'total arterial revascularisation' in heart surgery and holds the world record for a single 12-graft procedure.

Dr Panda -- who was awarded the Padma Bhushan -- is also an accomplished wildlife photographer, a conservationist and an ambassador for healthcare reform.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.