Why Young Indians Are At Risk Of A Heart Attack

Did you know that lack of sleep has been linked to a higher incidence of heart disease?

Today, we tend to sleep less, work more and stay up late, only to wake up early the next day to head to work.

Dr Maulik Parekh, international cardiologist and head of the structured heart programme at the H N Reliance Hospital, tells you how to correct your lifestyle and protect your loved ones from heart-related illnesses.

One in two individuals in the 30 to 40 age group may be at risk of heart disease in India.

However, they are not aware of it yet because there are no visible symptoms.

When individuals don't go for timely and annual health check-ups, risk factors like high cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes go undetected.

But why are a majority of young Indians at risk of heart disease? What are we doing wrong? Most importantly, how can we identify the warning signs and fix it before it's too late?

Here are some reasons why Indians are at a higher risk of heart disease:

1. Ignorance and lack of awareness

Ignorance of one's health and overall risk factor profile is a major cause of heart attacks in young and old people.

For example, if you are obese, sedentary, smoke regularly, if you have a family history of heart disease or if you are diabetic, your risk of having a heart attack is far more compared to a normal person who is the same age as you.

Ignorance of these risk factors is common. We all read about them, watch reels and articles on these topics, but ignore the information they provide when it comes to implementing them.

Ignorance is one of the main ways we expose ourselves to the risk of a heart attack.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

Lack of physical activity is a prevalent risk factor, especially in the younger population.

In the West, we often see people engaged in some kind of physical activity or sports which is not as common in our part of the world.

Regular exercise, specifically 45 minutes of cardio or aerobic exercise five days a week, is the minimum requirement to keep the heart healthy.

Failing to do this is another common risk factor.

3. Poor diet

Diet plays a big role in maintaining a healthy heart.

We are all familiar with the dangers of junk and oily food on our health.

While our regular Indian diet sometimes includes rich foods that are not easy to digest, we top it off with processed foods like pizzas and cheese. This is not good for the heart.

Foods like French fries, butter, pizza and cheese are high in trans fatty acids and regular consumption can directly cause blockages.

A precautionary measure would be to avoid or limit them and instead focus on a heart-healthy diet that is low in carbohydrates and fat and high in protein, fruits and vegetables.

4. Smoking and consumption of tobacco

Smoking, including vaping or any kind of tobacco inhalation, is another serious risk factor for heart disease.

Smokers have twice the risk of heart attacks and five times the risk of lung cancer as compared to non-smokers.

Both active and passive smoking carry similar risks so it's crucial to avoid smoking altogether to keep your heart healthy.

5. An unhealthy lifestyle

An unhealthy lifestyle is also a major risk factor.

Did you know that lack of sleep has been linked to a higher incidence of heart disease?

In today's urban lifestyle, we tend to sleep less, work more and stay up late for parties, only to wake up early the next day to head to work.

Inadequate sleep is associated with increased high blood pressure, daytime drowsiness, low energy, lack of attention during the day, eventually leading to heart attacks and strokes.

Getting adequate sleep -- at least six-and-a-half to seven hours in 24 hours -- is essential for heart health.

6. Neglecting health check-ups

Another issue is neglecting regular check-ups and not following the doctor's advice.

Many people don't do regular check-ups.

If you don't check your vitals or visit your doctor regularly, you may not be aware of underlying heart risks such as high blood pressure.

About 50 percent of young people in their 30s and 40s with high blood pressure are unaware of their condition because they don't have any visible symptoms.

However, high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes even in the absence of symptoms.

High cholesterol, diabetes and other risk factors are often only detectable through regular check-ups.

Even when we are diagnosed with such conditions, we often don't follow the doctor’s advice.

If your cholesterol is high and the doctor prescribes medication, or if your blood pressure is high and you receive treatment for it, you should start taking the medication immediately to lower your risk.

Ignoring or delaying medication can also increase your risk of a heart attack.

Lifestyle changes should also be initiated and, over time, you may be able to come off the medication.

There is often a fear that once you start medication for cholesterol or blood pressure, you will be on it for life. But this isn't always the case.

7. Stress and loneliness

Lastly, stress and loneliness are major risk factors.

Individuals who are exposed to high levels of stress, lack social interaction and don't take breaks from their routine work life are at higher risk.

Data shows that people who are socially active, spend time with friends and family and take regular breaks live longer than those who lead lonely lives.

Loneliness also increases the risk of depression, which in turn raises the incidence of heart attacks.

It's important to take breaks, spend time with loved ones and engage in activities like yoga or meditation to help relax and relieve stress.

These are just some of the common risk factors we tend to ignore but they are also easy to correct.

By addressing these factors, we can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease in young Indians.

