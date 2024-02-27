5 Warning Signs Of a Heart Attack

A heart attack often mimics signs of an upset stomach, says Dr Maulik Parekh.

If you have not experienced symptoms like nausea, indigestion, heartburn or an unexplained stomach ache before, it's important to go to your doctor for a cardiac check-up.

Cardiovascular issues account for nearly 27 per cent of deaths in India, with a nearly 12 per cent jump in the numbers of sudden death in 2022, compared to the earlier year.

Indians are genetically more prone to heart blockages and they occur earlier than in their Western counterparts. Also, the access to immediate life-saving healthcare in India may be limited, which can make heart disease more lethal.

Unfortunately, not all heart problems come with clear warning signs.

There are cardiac symptoms that don't even occur in the chest. And diagnosing them isn't always simple.

If you have risk factors for heart diseases -- if you are aged above 45, have a family history of heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking -- you need to be more careful.

Meanwhile, here is a list of signs to watch for. If you notice these signs, please do get yourself checked:

1. Chest discomfort

This is the most common symptom of a blocked heart artery. There could be pressure, tightness or pain in your chest.

The feeling lasts longer than few minutes and can happen when you are resting but gets aggravated when you are active.

2. Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or stomach pain

Heart attack often mimics the signs of an upset stomach.

However, if you have not experienced symptoms like nausea, indigestion, heartburn or an unexplained stomach ache before, and you have any of the above risk factors, it's important to not ignore these symptoms and go to your doctor for a cardiac check-up.

Women often present with these symptoms during a heart attack.

3. Pain spreading to the arms

Pain originating in the shoulders and spreading to both or one arm, especially during exertion, should not be ignored.

It can be confused with the pain associated with cervical spondylitis.

However, it is always best to check with a doctor or a health expert.

4. Pain in your throat or jaw

Any pain going to the throat or lower jaw that gives a choking-like feeling is very commonly seen in patients with heart blockages.

It can also be associated with a feeling that is similar to heartburn.

5. Easy exhaustion, feeling dizzy

If you suddenly feel fatigued or tired after doing something you had no problem doing in the past -- like climbing the stairs or carrying groceries from the car, please see your doctor immediately.

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy, along with any of above symptoms, can also mean that there is a problem with your heart.

Any of these above signs and symptoms, alone or in combinations, should not be ignored and one should seek immediate medical attention.

Heart attack treatment outcomes are best when they are treated in anticipation or as early as possible.

Time is muscle. The quicker you act, more heart muscle you save from damage.

Dr Maulik Parekh is head, TAVR and structural heart programme, department of cardiac sciences at Mumbai's Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

