Can You Get A Heart Attack? Ask rediffGURUS

A few days ago, Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty died of a heart attack. He was just 41 years old.

In June, cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi died after suffering a heart attack. He was 41.

Last year, singer KK died of a heart attack immediately after a performance. He was 53.

In 2021, television actor Sidharth Shukla and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to heart attacks. Both were fitness enthusiasts. Both were in their 40s.

These deaths, each of which shocked India to its core, have increased the focus on heart health.

What are we doing wrong?

What are the warning signs of heart disease?

How can we correct our lifestyle in order to improve our cardiac health and that of our loved ones?

Dr Ashit Hegde is consultant physician, internal medicine and a critical care expert at the P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai.

He specialises in internal medicine and intensive care and has nearly 40 years of experience.

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan is the head of wellness for senior citizens at Columbia Pacific Communities.

She specialises in general medicine and senior citizen care and has been practising for 30 years.

Dr Hemalata Arora is a senior consultant who practises internal medicine at Mumbai's Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

In a career spanning over 24 years, she has focused on managing infectious diseases, critical illnesses and lifestyle disorders.

Dr Vivek Mahajan is an interventional cardiologist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.<

He has been treating heart ailments and doing cardiac interventional surgeries for over 10 years.

