Gabba Test: What Changes Will India Make?

IMAGE: The Gabba in Brisbane is set to host a crucial battle as India and Australia lock horns in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Photograph: BCCI/X

The ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is evenly poised at 1-1 as the teams gear up for the third Test at Brisbane's iconic Gabba.

With both sides aiming to take the lead in this gripping contest, the stakes could not be higher as the series enters its pivotal phase.

The result of this match will not only shape the outcome of the series but also impact the World Test Championship standings significantly.

The series opened with a dominating performance by India, who secured a resounding 295 run victory in Perth. K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 201 run opening stand in the second innings laid the foundation for India's commanding win. However, the tables were turned in Adelaide, where Australia bounced back with an emphatic 10 wicket victory in the second Test.

India's batting lineup faltered and the team's overall structure came under scrutiny, especially Skipper Rohit Sharma's batting position.

Will Rohit open?

IMAGE: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

The captain, who missed the first Test for the birth of his second child, allowed Rahul to continue as an opener. Despite Rahul's success in the first Test, both he and Rohit failed to deliver in Adelaide. Batting at number six for the first time since 2018, Rohit's scores of 3 and 6 added to the team's woes.

Cricketing experts, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, have urged Rohit to reclaim the opening slot. His record as an opener in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, where he averages 37.8, suggests he could anchor the innings better.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be eager to score runs and contribute significantly to India's success. Photograph: BCCI/X

Media reports indicate that the team is likely to stick to the Adelaide batting order, with Rahul and Jaiswal opening, followed by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rishabh Pant in the middle order.

However, there is speculation that Rohit might reconsider and partner with Jaiswal at the top, pushing Rahul down the order to provide more stability.

Bowling dilemmas and changes

IMAGE: Will Ravindra Jadeja replace R Ashwin? Photograph: BCCI/X

India's bowling attack is also under scrutiny. Ravichandran Ashwin's underwhelming performance in Adelaide, where he managed just one wicket, has sparked discussions about his place in the XI.

Ravindra Jadeja could replace Ashwin. Jadeja's ability to adapt to Australian conditions, coupled with his stellar record against New Zealand earlier this year, makes him a strong contender.

In the pace department, Harshit Rana's inconsistency in Adelaide could see him make way for a more experienced bowler. Akash Deep will be the frontrunner to replace him. Akash Deep's ability to trouble left-handers on bouncy tracks like the Gabba strengthen his case.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah to lead India's pacers against Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

The rest of the pace unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, is expected to remain unchanged.

India's bowling attack could be significantly strengthened if Mohammed Shami returns to fitness and is available for selection. His absence has been keenly felt and his inclusion would add depth and experience to the pace bowling department.

The Gabba challenge

The Gabba, known for its pace and bounce, has historically been a fortress for Australia. However, India's last outing here in 2021 ended in a historic three wicket victory that sealed a memorable 2-1 series win. This time, the pitch conditions might pose different challenges.

According to Brisbane pitch Curator David Sandurski, the Gabba wicket varies depending on the time of the season. Early-season pitches tend to be fresher and more conducive to bowlers, while later-season wickets show more wear and tear.

'Different times of year definitely make it different; it can be a slightly different pitch,' Sandurski explained.

'Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear, while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.'

Australia's preparations and predicted XI

IMAGE: Will Josh Hazlewood's return tip the scales? Photograph: ICC/X

Australia, buoyed by their win in Adelaide, will look to press on with their momentum. The hosts are expected to bring back Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test due to a side strain. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Hazlewood's recovery and hinted at his inclusion.

Unfortunately, this means Scott Boland, who performed exceptionally well in Adelaide, might sit out.

The rest of Australia's lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

Despite their series-levelling win in Adelaide, Australia's top order remains under pressure. While Travis Head's brilliant century stole the show, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Nathan McSweeney have struggled to find consistent form.

Khawaja has managed only 34 runs in two Tests, while Smith's lean patch continues with just 19 runs in three innings. McSweeney, on debut, has struggled to make a significant impact, with scores of 10, 0, and 49.

Australia will be hoping for a strong performance from their top order to secure a series victory.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will solidify the middle order while Alex Carey will continue as the wicket-keeper.

The bowling unit, featuring Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Hazlewood, promises to be a formidable challenge for the Indian batters.

Key questions for the Brisbane Test

With the series tied at 1-1, the Brisbane Test is a virtual decider that could set the tone for the remaining two matches in Melbourne and Sydney. For India, a win would reinforce their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and boost their WTC rankings.

For Australia, reclaiming the trophy after two consecutive home losses is a matter of pride and redemption.

As the teams prepare to lock horns at the iconic Gabba, several key questions loom large:

Will Rohit Sharma open the innings or continue batting at number six?

Will India persist with Ravichandran Ashwin or opt for Ravindra Jadeja?

Who will be India's third seamer -- Akash Deep or Harshit Rana?

Can India's batting withstand the Australian pace attack?

Will Josh Hazlewood's return give Australia a significant advantage?

Can India replicate their 2021 heroics at the Gabba?

The answers to these questions will determine the outcome of the third Test and ultimately the series. As the action unfolds at the Gabba from December 14 to 18, cricket fans worldwide will be glued.

