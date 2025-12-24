Buying The Most Coveted Japani Joota

'When you finally hold that red bag with your personalised Onitsukas inside, it feels like ticking off a very satisfying item on your travel checklist,' discovers Mayur Sanap after visiting Onitsuka Tiger's famous Red Concept store in Tokyo.

There's something about Onitsuka Tiger shoes that just feels right, especially when you are in Japan.

Over the years, they have gone from being a cool local brand to a full-blown must-buy souvenir, and even in India, they have quietly become a vacation essential if Tokyo is on your itinerary.

Onitsuka Tiger is a Japanese sneaker brand known for uber cool, retro aesthetics and great comfort.

It's hugely popular with tourists, but long before social media turned it into a flex, my first real memory of the brand came from the movies.

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, to be exact.

Uma Thurman's bright yellow sneakers paired with that iconic yellow outfit and sword? Instantly unforgettable!

The Bride storms into a Japanese restaurant to face off against Yakuza boss O-Ren Ishii, and the legendary showdown unfolds at the House of Blue Leaves. The sequence unfolds in Tokyo.

Fast forward to real life: Tokyo is home to Onitsuka Tiger's famous Red Concept store.

While you will find brand outlets around the world, including in Mumbai at Palladium Mall and Jio World Drive, there's something special about buying the shoes from their original home.

Even if you're not a sneaker lover, the FOMO hits hard when you're visiting Japan. And as for sneakerheads, it's really a pilgrimage, because owning the most yearned-for pair of those classic shoes is a great feeling, and really deserve a spot in any collection.

I wasn't quite prepared for the queue, though.

There were long queues at the Ginza Onitsuka Tiger store, no matter the day of the week.

At first glance, it was a little off-putting, but then I saw people walking out, red bags in hand, grinning like kids with new toys and I was hooked. That excitement is, after all, contagious.

What surprised me most, though, despite all the hype, I didn't spot a single Japanese local wearing Onitsuka Tiger during my metro, subway, or bus rides. The sister brand, Asics, seems far more popular among locals.

So what's the big draw? Is it really the comfort and quality, or is it simply the thrill of owning a prized buy?

Opinions vary, but one thing's certain: The oldfangled design is easy on the eyes, and the shoes genuinely feel great on your feet. Add tax-free shopping for international tourists, and suddenly the purchase feels even sweeter (Japan is well-known for its tax-free shopping for tourists).

The Red Concept store is easily one of the coolest.

It has a striking red interior in the glitzy neighbourhood of Ginza, which is known for some of the most sought-after brands from all over the world.

This particular store carries the brand's full range of sneakers. And it goes a step further... There's also a coffee stand on the first floor, the world's first Onitsuka Tiger Café 75, where you can sip on coffee, along with fresh smoothies and the traditional Kakigori (Japanese shaved ice dessert).

If you're planning a visit to the Ginza red store, you will spot it easily, the long queue is a dead giveaway once you enter the lane.

The process is straightforward, though the Dhurandhar dialogue 'sabr aur nazr' comes into play.

Go right at opening time, flag down a sales associate, get your ticket, and wait. You will receive a message when your number is close, and that's your cue to head in.

They start distributing tickets at 9 am, two hour prior to store opening. I got my ticket at 9.20 am. Came back at 11 amd and got in after an easy wait of 15 minutes. My number was 45.

I headed straight to the basement, which is entirely dedicated to the iconic Mexico 66 collection.

You will find over 100 items here, including rare archival designs. And oh yes, you can even get your sneakers custom embroidered.

The designs are simple but sharp, which explains their wide appeal among both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion fans.

The Mexico 66, in particular, gained pop culture fame thanks to Bruce Lee's yellow-and-black kicks in Game of Death.

Closer to home, Ranbir Kapoor brought the shoes into the spotlight in the Brahmastra song Kesariya.

Ironically, those same shoes caused a stir when he was spotted wearing them inside a Durga pandal. Remember the controversy? Poor Onitsukas.

You need patience to wait out your ticket number and keep the eyes sharp to get right design, colour and fit.

Inside, things get busy, especially in the basement, where the Mexico 66 collection lives. And trust me, the size and colour you are looking for can get out-of-stock pretty quick.

My best advice? Research the exact pair you want beforehand, it will save you a lot of time.

There's a constant crowd trying on shoes, but the staff are kind and incredibly patient when it comes to sizes and colours.

After choosing your shoes, be prepared for another queue at the billing counter. But payment queues are generally fast moving. Took me about 20 minutes to get it all done.

If you opt for embroidery, which is only applicable to the Mexico 66 design, you will then decide on four letters or numbers of your choice.

Customised shoes are picked up later in the day (between 4 pm and 9 pm) and not immediately. If you skip personalisation, you can walk out with your shoes instantly.

Either way, you are free to wander around Ginza, grab a coffee, and soak in the city until your sneakers are ready.

When you finally hold that red bag with your personalised Onitsukas inside, it feels like ticking off a very satisfying item on your travel checklist.

Somewhere up above, Raj Kapoor must be smiling for reliving his iconic Awaara song.

Alexa, play Mera Joota Hain Japani :)