Parul Gulati Is The Maalkin Of Bold Fashion

Parul Gulati is not just the malkin of her business; she is also the malkin of bold fashion.

Known for her fearless fashion and a wardrobe that refuses to whisper, The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress loves unusual silhouettes. Whether it's cutouts, corsets or plunging necklines she carries every look like it was made for her.

If you’re hunting for style inspo that’s audacious and unapologetic, Parul’s Instagram feed is exactly where you need to be.

IMAGE: While Parul looks like a walking pataka in a lustrous gold tissue lehenga, it is that all-mirror blouse that steals the spotlight. All photographs: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

IMAGE: She's ready for the boardroom in a striped brown three-piece suit layered over a blue shirt.

IMAGE: Parul looks like a desi Kim Kardashian in what looks like a peplum-style blazer with extreme cutouts and matching trousers.

IMAGE: She taps into her fearless side in a silver armour-like blouse paired with a checked orange lungi, creating an unconventional and unforgettable look.

IMAGE: Parul gets sultry in a scallop-edged black cutout bodycon.

IMAGE: She turns a classic drape into something straight out of a fashion fever dream in a grey sari with a thigh-high slit worn with a black strapless corset.

IMAGE: Parul looks cute and curvy in a shiny bronze corset mini with sequinned detailing. It is flirty, playful and showstopping.

IMAGE: Hot mocha in human form! Parul’s brown corset bodice paired with a velvet skirt is the definition of alluring.