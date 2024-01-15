India's Stunning Beaches: Rock, Serenity, Varkala, Alibaug...

Rediff.com Readers Veena Ingle and Gaurav Deshpande share their beach pictures.

Dear Reader,

We asked you to share your best Indian beach pictures with us and your mails are pouring in.

Veena Ingle from Bengaluru recommends Puducherry's Rock and Serenity beaches.

"They are the best beaches there," she says.

"Had an amazing time exploring these beaches and came back home with a bag full of memories."

IMAGE: Puducherry's Serenity beach. Photographs: Kind courtesy Veena Ingle.

IMAGE: Puducherry's Rock beach.

Veena also loves the beaches at Varkala, Kerala.

"Beautiful beaches," she says. "Awesome cliff and views and unbelievable sunsets."

Gaurav Deshpande, meanwhile, had visited Alibaug beach in Maharashtra just before the pandemic started and shares this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Deshpande

Don't miss Gaurav's picture of Rishikonda beach in Visakhapatnam here.

