News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » India's Stunning Beaches: Rock, Serenity, Varkala, Alibaug...

India's Stunning Beaches: Rock, Serenity, Varkala, Alibaug...

By VEENA INGLE, GAURAV DESHPANDE
January 15, 2024 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rediff.com Readers Veena Ingle and Gaurav Deshpande share their beach pictures.
You can send us your best beach pictures too. How? Just check the end of this feature.

Dear Reader,

We asked you to share your best Indian beach pictures with us and your mails are pouring in.

Veena Ingle from Bengaluru recommends Puducherry's Rock and Serenity beaches.

"They are the best beaches there," she says.

"Had an amazing time exploring these beaches and came back home with a bag full of memories."

Serenity beach

IMAGE: Puducherry's Serenity beach. Photographs: Kind courtesy Veena Ingle.

Rock beach, Puducherry

IMAGE: Puducherry's Rock beach.

Veena also loves the beaches at Varkala, Kerala.

"Beautiful beaches," she says. "Awesome cliff and views and unbelievable sunsets."

Varkala beach

 

Varkala beach

 

Gaurav Deshpande, meanwhile, had visited Alibaug beach in Maharashtra just before the pandemic started and shares this pic.

Alibaug beach, Maharashtra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Deshpande

Don't miss Gaurav's picture of Rishikonda beach in Visakhapatnam here.

Calling for your Best Beach Pictures!

Do you have a photograph that perfectly captures the beauty of one of India's finest beaches? Share it with the world.

Simply send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'My beach pic', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about its beach and we'll feature the best pics.

  • Want more beach options? Click HERE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VEENA INGLE, GAURAV DESHPANDE
COMMENT
Print this article
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
TOP 10: The BEST beaches in India
TOP 10: The BEST beaches in India
Maldivian Prez praises Xi, China amid row with India
Maldivian Prez praises Xi, China amid row with India
'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'
'Djokovic is human, I'm going in for the upset'
Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains
Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless
2 Indian students found dead in US, parents clueless

More like this

Amazing Beaches: Majali, Cola, Malpe...

Amazing Beaches: Majali, Cola, Malpe...

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances