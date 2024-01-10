News
India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

By HARSHA BHATT, GAURAV DESHPANDE
January 10, 2024 16:29 IST
Rediff.com readers Harsha Bhatt and Gaurav Deshpande share their beach pictures.
You can send us your best beach pictures too. How? Just check the end of this feature.

Dear Reader,

We asked you to share your best Indian beach pictures with us and the first entries are already in.

Harsha Bhatt recommends Karnataka's beautiful Byndoor beach, also known as Ottinene beach.

Located in Kundapura taluka in the Udupi district, Byndoor beach is also close to Maravanthe beach where one side of the road is bordered by the Arabian Sea. The other side is bordered by the Souparnika river.

Byndoor beach offers pristine waters and a magnificent view from nearby hill.

Nice hotels and resorts to stay, excellent food nearby and proximity to other major tourist/spiritual places makes Byndoor beach even more loveable.

Harsha shares some images of this lovely beach.

Byndoor beach

Photographs: Kind courtesy Harsha Bhatt

 

Byndoor beach

 

Byndoor Beach

 

 

Gaurav Deshpande visited Rushikonda beach during his visit to Vizag (Visakhapatnam) in May 2023.

"What I liked about this beach," he says, "is its pristine blue waters and its relative cleanliness and picturesque scenery compared to the beaches in Mumbai."

Take a look:

Rushikonda beach

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Deshpande

Calling for your Best Beach Pictures!

Do you have a photograph that perfectly captures the beauty of one of India's finest beaches? Share it with the world.

Simply send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'My beach pic', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about its beach and we'll feature the best pics.

HARSHA BHATT, GAURAV DESHPANDE
