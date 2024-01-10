India's Gorgeous Beaches: Byndoor, Rushikonda...

Rediff.com readers Harsha Bhatt and Gaurav Deshpande share their beach pictures.

Harsha Bhatt recommends Karnataka's beautiful Byndoor beach, also known as Ottinene beach.

Located in Kundapura taluka in the Udupi district, Byndoor beach is also close to Maravanthe beach where one side of the road is bordered by the Arabian Sea. The other side is bordered by the Souparnika river.

Byndoor beach offers pristine waters and a magnificent view from nearby hill.

Nice hotels and resorts to stay, excellent food nearby and proximity to other major tourist/spiritual places makes Byndoor beach even more loveable.

Gaurav Deshpande visited Rushikonda beach during his visit to Vizag (Visakhapatnam) in May 2023.

"What I liked about this beach," he says, "is its pristine blue waters and its relative cleanliness and picturesque scenery compared to the beaches in Mumbai."

