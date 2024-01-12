India's Amazing Beaches: Majali, Cola, Malpe...

Rediff.com Readers Subrahmanya Manippadi, Sarathi Dey, Rajagopal N Janakiraman share their beach pictures.

During a recent visit to Karwar, Subrahmanya Manippadi visited Majali beach, which is located close to the Karnataka and Goa border.

Majali beach has white sands, says Subrahmanya, "and you will see boats of fishermen parked all along the beach.

"Kids from this community play beach cricket in the evening.

"There are rocks on one side of the beach giving a vibrant view during sunset."

Photographs: Kind courtesy Subrahmanya Manippadi

Sarathi Dey recommends Goa's Cola Beach Lagoon.

"This is a relatively unexplored south Goa beach. It offers kayaking facility at the lagoon where the water is crystal clear.

"You can enjoy both sea and sweet water bathing here," says Sarathi.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarathi Dey

Rajagopal N Janakiraman visited Malpe beach in September 2017 and this is what he has to say.

"Malpe is a clean beach. It is just six kilometres from Udupi.

"Tourists who visit Udupi for Lord Krishna's darshan (at the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha) can spend few hours and enjoy the beauty of Malpe beach.

"I have also shared a picture of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the beach."

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajagopal N Janakiraman

