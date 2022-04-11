News
Shefali Slays In Black

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 11, 2022 10:45 IST
Black is her colour of choice and Shefali Jariwala is all set to inspire you with her style.

Please click on the images to know how you can incorporate black into your wardrobe.

IMAGE: A one-shoulder black dress with a high-slit.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A bodysuit that fits like a glove.

 

IMAGE: How to elevate a minimalist look with stunning make up.

 

IMAGE: Bikini, oversized sunglasses and a high ponytail.

 

IMAGE: Straight hair is recommended when you wear a mini.

 

IMAGE: Channeling boss vibes in a latex jumpsuit.

 

IMAGE: A stunning shirt dress. Team the look with pink lips and matching nails.

 

IMAGE: Black is the go-to colour when you hit the gym.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
